The Samsung T7 is a slim business card-sized external SSD that can be slipped into any pocket and holds up to two terabytes of video footage, photographs, animations, video games, and music files. Samsung says that it is the perfect everyday storage companion for those of us looking to save memories or create content. The company claims that the Samsung T7 will frustration with device compatibility saving time with quick data transfers, and gives users peace of mind that important files are safe.

For consumers who have electronics with different operating systems and ports, the Samsung T7 should have you covered with great compatibility Working across a range of devices including PCs, tablets, smartphones, or consoles via a USB connection, data is moved back and forth among devices with transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. The company claims, the portable T7 SSD can transfer a 10GB 4K UHD video in just 8.06 seconds and 200 10MB pictures in just 2.11 seconds.

During a time when many people are spending more hours at home, it is a great idea to digitally spring clean and back up any valuable data onto a portable SSD, which is more reliable and quicker than a hard disk drive. Families can save old vacation photos, content creators can save videos they have already posted to YouTube, and professionals can ensure they have copies of important work projects.

Here’s a quick bullet list of some of the features of the Samsung T7 as provided by Samsung:

The drive comes in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue, and Titan Grey finishes.

For expanded compatibility, the T7 comes packaged with two types of connection cables including USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A.

The T7 also includes a three-year limited warranty with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of $109.99 for the 500GB, $199.99 for the 1TB, and $369.99 for the 2TB.

Upgraded titanium metal case from previous generations and is shock resistant from falls of up to two meters.

Optional password protection with AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

