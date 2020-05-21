Samsung announces a slew of new home audio offerings

Along with the new Terrace outdoor TV and soundbar Samsung is announcing the availability of a slew of new home audio offerings. Home audio has become an important part of the home entertainment setup for users. In the past, you would need a pretty good dedicated sound setup to get the best audio quality, but things have changed. Soundbars and subwoofers have improved and the future of home audio is changing and becoming easier to obtain.

Massive speakers and multiple satellite speaker setups just aren’t something everyone wants to deal with and that’s why Samsung’s soundbars for home audio are a great solution. The Flagship Samsung Q, Lifestyle S, and T Series soundbars seamlessly integrate with Samsung’s wide-ranging TV lineup, with premium design to suit the needs of any user’s home environment. The company announced a great selection of new products and here’s what they had to say about these home audio offerings:

Samsung Q70T

“We’re thrilled to unveil our widest range of soundbars ever – a set of immersive home audio options that will appeal to first-time consumers and audiophiles alike,” said Jim Kiczek, Vice President of Audio Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “As people look to recreate the theater experience at home, we now offer a soundbar for virtually every need, with performance and innovative features that are truly game-changers.” The Q Series, our flagship home audio soundbar lineup for 2020, leads our trio of soundbar audio offerings and includes the Q800T, which won a 2020 CES Best of Innovation Award. The Q series includes Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology – which combines the soundbar’s dynamic Object Tracking Sound with the TV’s top speakers to produce a fully immersive listening experience in any living room. The Q series also includes Samsung’s proprietary Acoustic Beam Technology, which takes TV audio and mixes it to surround the listener with a panoramic soundscape – creating sound that aligns with the action on the screen. Through this technology, Samsung’s engineers have been able to incorporate some of the most advanced acoustic designs into wide-range tweeters that can reach 800hz. These technologies come together to make the listener feel like they’re right in the middle of the action. The Q800T and Q70T feature upward-firing speakers that support both Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X technology – resulting in three-dimensional audio that flows all around the listener. The Q800T and Q70T also include HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), which enables users to listen to uncompressed high-quality audio with eARC compatible TVs. And both soundbars can expand from their built-in speaker channel configuration to a 5.1.2-channel system with the addition of a wireless speaker kit. The T Series – the successor to the groundbreaking R Series home audio soundbars – introduces several new models in the entry-to-mid range lineup: the T650, T550, and the T450. The T650 includes 3.1 channel surround sound, anchored by a dedicated center channel speaker that helps project audio content crisply and clearly. Plus, both the T650 and T550 are HDMI-enabled and feature DTS Virtual:X, which emulates a spatial surround sound system without the need for additional speakers. Finally, the S Series home audio soundbar lineup marks the debut of Samsung’s new soundbar lifestyle design philosophy. Designed to bring your walls to life, the S series is coated with premium textiles from Kvadrat – a global design textile company. The S60T – another CES Innovation Awards Honoree – comes with a wide-range tweeter attached to the horn-shaped speaker. The result is a rich sound that fills every corner of your room. The S60T also features Alexa voice control, so users can easily listen to their favorite music services, like Amazon Music, Spotify, Tunein, and iHeart Radio. Samsung

Samsung Q60T

Flagship Q Series Q800T: Atmos Main bar with 8” wireless subwoofer (3.1.2-channel) * Q70T: Atmos Main bar with 6.5” wireless subwoofer (3.1.2-channel) * Q60T: Main bar with 6.5” wireless subwoofer (5.1-channel)

Lifestyle S Series S60: Single bar (2-channel) **

T Series T650: Main bar with wireless subwoofer (3.1-channel) * T550: Main bar with wireless subwoofer (2.1-channel) * T450: Main bar with wireless subwoofer (2.1-channel) *



Pricing for these home audio offerings is as follows:

Q950T: US$1,799.99

US$1,799.99 Q90R: US$1,699.99

US$1,699.99 Q900T: US$1,299.99

US$1,299.99 Q80R: US$1,199.99

US$1,199.99 Q800T: US$899.99

US$899.99 Q70T: US$699.99

US$699.99 Q60T: US$499.99

US$499.99 S60T: US$329.99

US$329.99 S40T: US$179.99

US$179.99 T650: US$399.99

US$399.99 T550: US$279.99

US$279.99 T450: US$199.99

US$199.99 T70: US$699.99

US$699.99 T50: US$499.99

* Optional wireless kit (SWA-9000S / SWA-8500S) available

** Optional wireless subwoofer available