Amelia is the first digital employee; but have we come far enough?

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) for business has skyrocketed in the past few years. This growth is only going to continue to evolve in the future. Right now, though, IPsoft has developed the first “digital employee” named Amelia that can handle more tasks than any AI chatbot before. This breakthrough will help businesses of any size with customer service and internal operations.

Amelia is a milestone in the movement towards an automated workplace. This field can always improve, though, so keep an eye on how other companies and developers learn from Amelia and its platform. As for the present, Amelia has vast capabilities, setting it apart from other AI systems.

About Amelia

IPsoft has been working on Amelia since 2014 and released version two in 2017 and version three in 2018. With each update, Amelia gains more abilities, putting it to the forefront of the global shift towards AI tech. This digital assistant uses six different processes according to IPsoft — process memory, emotional memory, semantics, logic, social talk, and episodic. Standing out amongst other assistants, Amelia has a human-like avatar that you can talk to through voice or text.

IPsoft states that Amelia isn’t a chatbot since it takes on more than typical chatbot responsibilities. It can work within the company to help coworkers with processes like onboarding or recruiting. On the front lines, it provides customer service through the platform. Amelia continuously learns from human interaction to engage customers.

Businesses from banks to retailers can use Amelia in their platforms. It can handle requests about payments, HR, providing information, managing accounts and plenty more. Amelia services intent from the conversation to match customer needs and pick up on context changes. As a bonus for versatility, Amelia can operate in more than 40 languages.

These features scratch the surface of what the AI system can do. The abilities translate to case studies, too. IPsoft discusses how Amelia is now a customer service agent for a smartphone retailer where it has recognized customer intent 90% of the time. It has also boosted chat conversation rates by almost 4%.

Even though Amelia has come far in the industry, it can still make more progress. IBM’s Watson has become a strong player in the AI assistant field. Amelia will need to improve further to stay ahead of the competition.

Amelia in the Future

Amelia is a leader in the industry. Its innovations have earned praise and recognition. Based on the ever-progressing landscape of AI and Amelia’s capabilities, though, there’s always room for improvement. Minor changes can add up to bring a platform to the next level.

To start, IPsoft has been working on the speed at which businesses can integrate Amelia into their workplace. As of now, installing Amelia is a relatively fast process, but once it becomes virtually instant, more people will seek to invest. However, the integration rate goes hand-in-hand with return on investment (ROI).

For instance, Amelia is part of a major telecom company’s IT department with more than 20,000 employees. Here, IPsoft stated that Amelia’s ROI was around 24 months. This timeframe is workable across industries. If IPsoft wants to boost its sales, though, it will need to focus on shortening this process.

In the description of Amelia’s capabilities and uses across industries, IPsoft discusses other areas for future focus. First, the company plans to spread its resources to audit and compliance teams. For these teams, a program like Amelia will stay organized while assisting those who have queries. Additionally, in some areas, Amelia can help with sales. If Amelia can use automation to speed up processes, like label sorting, it can take that next step towards the future.

As for more concrete steps for the present, one of the main areas that IPsoft can focus on is the transfer between Amelia and live-agents. Sometimes, customers need to speak with someone who can tell them what information they need. If customers don’t have certain information with them, though, Amelia cannot transfer them to a human agent. This disconnect could cause a lack of returning clients.

Balancing the Present and the Future of Amelia

Amelia, overall, has more pros than cons. It stands out in the field, and its developers are consistently working to make improvements. For the future, IPsoft has outlined where it wants to see Amelia improve, which is an important factor for AI’s rapid development. However, there is another global factor that’s now contributing to Amelia’s breakthrough — the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 has reached every continent and country in the world. During this time, the uncertainty elicits fear and anxiety from individuals. However, resources that provide knowledge and certainty can help. That’s where Amelia comes in.

IPsoft has created a new platform within Amelia that acts as a source of information for individuals during this pandemic. Here, you can chat with Amelia for screening. If you believe you are at risk for contracting the virus, Amelia can walk you through questions and then ultimately recommend if you are at low-risk or should contact your primary care facility. Additionally, Amelia can provide information on COVID-19 for those who need it.

Due to this extended service from Amelia, more companies and individuals are likely to turn to it for assistance in the future. As it continues to stand out, it will gain more recognition. However, from here, Amelia could also fall behind its competitors, like Watson, if it doesn’t perform adequately. The balance gets more complicated as the field expands. Ultimately, improving upon the smaller details that need work will be what sets Amelia apart from the crowd.

Has AI Gone Far Enough?

Deciding if AI systems like Amelia have gone far enough is tricky. The answer will depend on the perspective. Some believe that AI’s current state is as progressive as it can get. However, competition drives innovation — the best way to see how far AI can go is to compare the industry leaders. If developers combine the abilities of multiple platforms, it wouldn’t just provide the best system for the present. It would also show a path for the future.

What do you think of this digital employee?