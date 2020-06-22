Lights, camera, Crackle…new for July 2020

We’re now just one day away from July 2020 and that means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on a variety of devices from Smart TVs to smartphones. With summer in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in July 2020.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for the month of July 2020 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very cool service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s own great offerings.

New Crackle Originals July 2020

Road to Race Day (Crackle Original)

8-Part Docu-Series

Road To Race Day gives viewers unrivaled access to the intense and unique world of Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR’s winningest team. Follow the team from inside the pits to trading paint with their rivals around the track to crossing the finish line ahead of the pack.

New Crackle Exclusives in July

Motorclub (Crackle Exclusive)

Documents real-life journeys of motorsport professionals living at the edge of the world’s fastest growing sports culture. The stories illuminate the lives of drivers, extreme athletes, entrepreneurs, and promoters, in various genres of racing, all competing to win.

Portals (Crackle Exclusive)

Feature Film

This genre-bending anthology takes place during a series of world-wide blackouts, after which millions of mysterious cosmic anomalies appear everywhere across the planet. While many flee from the objects, the real terror sets in as people are drawn toward – and into – them.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in July

Katy Perry: Part of Me

A peak behind the curtain into the star-studded life, career, and music of artist Katy Perry as the camera follows her on tour as the star talks about her journey, motivation, and aspirations.

Keanu

When the adorable pet of an L.A. criminal drops into the lap of two bumbling cousins, they will have to go through brutal gangs, ruthless hit-men, and crazy drug dealers in order to get him back. What’s not to laugh at?

Grease: Live!

The live performance of the American musical classic! After experiencing a summer fling on vacation, high school students Danny and Sandy are unexpectedly thrown together again when she transfers to Rydell High. Sandy befriend the cynical Rizzo and her Pink Ladies in an attempt to win Danny’s heart again.

Additional New Movies in July

#Screamers

A Birder’s Guide To Everything

Above Ground Level: Dubfire

All Things Must Pass

All Together

American Virgin

Artik

Axis

Baby Geniuses

Bear

Beer League

Behind The Mask: The Batman Dead End Story

Birds Of A Feather

Bring Me The Head Of The Machine Gun Woman

Brother Nature

Cruel & Unusual

Destination Planet Negro

Director’s Cut

Dog Pound

Ecstasy

Falcon Rising

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II

Godzilla vs. Megaguirus

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla: Final Wars

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

Grease 2

Grease Live!

Gunbus

High Voltage

Inside The Rain

Jackboots on Whitehall

Killer Mermaid

Listen Up Philip

Love & Air Sex

Luz

My Friend Dahmer

Poolboy: Drowning Out the Fury

Radius

Red Flag

Red Letter Day

Redbad

Refuge

Resolution

Rx

Shadowbuilder

Some Velvet Morning

Sound City

Stairway To Heaven (A Matter of Life and Death)

Starred Up

Stranded

Struck By Lightning

Survivor

The 5th Of July

The Boy Downstairs

The Dark Tapes

The Iron Orchard

The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee

Time Trap

Todd Rexx: Beautiful Mess

Trespass

Turbo Kid

Vidar

The Vampire

Who’s Your Monkey?

Witchtrap

Zero Charisma

Zoom

Additional New T.V. Shows in July

21 Jump Street (Season 1, 13 episodes)

21 Jump Street (Season 2, 22 episodes)

21 Jump Street (Season 3, 20 episodes)

21 Jump Street (Season 4, 26 episodes)

21 Jump Street (Season 5, 22 episodes)

Football Freestyler (Season 2, 10 episodes)

Hell’s Kitchen (Season 17, 16 episodes)

Kooki’s Crafty Show (Season 1, 13 episodes)

Lubinho (Season 1, 1 episode)

Teddies (Season 1, 45 episodes)Teddies (Season 2, 45 episodes)

Trending on Crackle in July 2020

A father (Liam McIntyre, Spartacus) and daughter go on a weekend camping trip on the eve of a zombie apocalypse. Separated as the horde attacks, the father must fight his way through to find his daughter and discover a way out for them both. In a challenging season, we know many are looking for fun escapist entertainment, with just the right amount of thrill and chills.

Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters

Over ten years in the making, this is the definitive feature-length documentary on the making of Ghostbusters with interviews with many of the cast and crew including actors Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and director Ivan Reitman. This documentary labor of love chronicles the making of one of the most beloved franchises in film history, which is why we know you’ll love it as much as we do.

Grand Isle

A young father is charged with murder and must prove his innocence by recalling a very twisted and dark night of events. What better way to start off the Summer blockbuster season than to join Nicolas Cage as he takes us on a journey into the heart of darkness to clear his name?

Crown Vic (Crackle Exclusive)

Feature Film: Crown Vic follows one memorable night in the life of LAPD officer Ray Mandel and his rookie trainee while hunting two cop killers on the loose. First responders are at the forefront of everyone’s mind these days, and this film was inspired by an appreciation for what they go through for us every day.

On Point (Crackle Original)

Docu-Series: Meet top-ranked high-school basketball players Romeo Langford (now of the Boston Celtics), Scottie Lewis, and Emmitt Williams as they compete in the summer AAU season. All eyes are on them as they prepare for their professional futures and face off against the best of the best from around the country.

On Point is produced by Peter Berg, executive producer of the hit dramatic sports series, Friday Night Lights. Like the rest of the country our team is missing watching your favorite teams on the field of play and so we offer this fantastic series as we wait in hopeful expectation of a return to our regular sports seasons.

Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life (Crackle Original)

Docu-Series: Follow artist and rapper, Yelawolf on this 10-part journey of story-telling, traveling, and raising hell. As this series explores those groups and subcultures that are largely ignored, we can grow in understanding of one another, an activity so important in this season.

Going From Broke (Crackle Original)

Reality Series: This popular and now a Webby Award-winning series for Reality Video, produced by Chicken Soup for the Soul and Ashton Kutcher, continues to draw a huge audience to Crackle. Host Dan Rosensweig, CEO of a billion-dollar corporation, Chegg, and financial expert Danetha Doe work with frustrated millennials drowning in student debt to break the chains and get them on the road to financial independence. Just one more way the Crackle team hopes to give back in appreciation of our audience and fans.

85: The Greatest Team in Football History (Crackle Exclusive)

Documentary Feature: The 1985 Chicago Bears were dominant on the field and colorful off of it. Featuring interviews with Barak Obama, Bill Murray, Mike Ditka, Jeremy Piven, Mike Singletary and more, ’85 chronicles how the best team ever shuffled off with the championship. The story of the ‘85 Bears and what they brought to the beleaguered sports fans of Chicago is an inspirational tale that will lift spirits and encourage us all.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (Crackle Original)

Feature Film: Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver tilt at windmills in Terry Gilliam’s three-decades-in-the-making comic masterpiece film adaption of one of the most beloved stories in all of classic literature. As Don Quixote lost himself in the adventure of a lifetime, we hope our audience can also share in that experience as we all look for a little excitement in our day-to-day.

What do you think of the July 2020 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.