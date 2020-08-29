Huawei Canada offering up select deals for back to school

With school in one form or another already back or back soon, you might be looking at upgrading some of your gear. Huawei Canada has discounted the Huawei MateBook D 15, Watch GT 2, FreeBuds 3, MediaPad T3 10, and other devices to help you get back into the swing of things. The sale runs through September 10th.

The MateBook D15 is a slim 15-inch laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon Vega 8 graphics card, you’ll be set for the school year no matter what classes you are taking. In addition, if you own the P40 Pro, the MateBook D 15 syncs nicely with it and allows you to drag and drop files between the two devices. With an MSRP of CA$949.99, you can save $200 during the sale. In addition, you’ll also get Huawei’s 2-year warranty if purchased before September 10th.

With 2-week battery life and 2GB of storage for music, the Watch GT 2 features real-time fitness tracking as well as an all-day heart monitor. Easily keep up with your notifications, daily fitness goals, as well as customize it with numerous watch faces. It fared rather well in our review earlier this year. Normally $299.99, the Watch GT 2 is $50 off and selling for $249.99.

What’s back to school without earbuds to listen to your favourite tunes while traveling back and forth to school or while on a break? With Active Noise Cancellation, 4 hours of playback on a single charge, and 20 hours with the charging case, you’ll be set for all-day listening with “a crystal clear music experience” and the Huawei FreeBuds 3. During the sale, they are $60 off, selling for $199.99.

Finally, you can save $50 off the Huawei MediaPad T3 10. Regularly $199.99, you can score this tablet with a 9.6” HD 1280 x 800 display and full metal body for $149.99.

The company is also offering up discounts on other devices as well:

Products MSRP BTS Price PC MateBook D15 $949.99 $749.99 MateBook 13 $1,899.99 $1,699.99 MateBook X Pro $2,499.99 $2,299.99 Tablets T3 10 – 32GB, WiFi $199.99 $149.99 T5 10 – 16GB, WiFi $229.99 $179.99 T5 10 – 32GB, WiFi $249.99 $199.99 T5 10 – 64GB, WiFi $299.99 $249.99 M5 Lite – 32GB, WiFi $349.99 $299.99 M5 Lite – 64GB, WiFi $399.99 $349.99 Audio FreeBuds 3 $259.99 $199.99 Watch Watch GT 2 – Black $299.99 $249.99 Watch GT 2 – Brown $319.99 $279.99

What do you think about the deals that Huawei Canada is offering up for back to school? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.