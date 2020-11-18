Lights, camera, Crackle…new for December 2020

We are just a few weeks away from December 2020, and that means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in December 2020.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for November 2020 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Exclusive Features in December 2020

Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer (Premieres December 1st)

Coming December 2020

Elliot, a small but determined horse, travels to the North Pole to compete for a spot alongside the famous reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh. Against all odds, Elliot and his friend Hazel the goat set out to prove that no dream is too big.

A Reindeer’s Journey (Premieres December 1st)

Coming December 2020

Meet Ailo, a newborn reindeer who embarks on an incredible odyssey with the help of his mother. Narrated by Donald Sutherland and set against the frozen majesty of northern Finland, their journey is an uplifting story for the whole family.

New Channels Coming to Crackle December 2020

This month the Crackle team delivers a sack-full of the coolest seasonal hits to make sure your Winter holiday is the merriest it can be!

A Very Crackle Christmas (Launching December 1st)

Santa’s elves have been working overtime to deliver these cinematic gifts to you. Look under the tree and find the brightly packaged Crackle exclusive animated feature Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer, the heartfelt Crackle exclusive A Reindeer’s Journey, giggle along with A Baby For Christmas and take a deep dive Inside Lego at Christmas!

Unlikely Heroes (Launching December 1st)

Just in case your animated relatives aren’t quite animated enough, your friends at Crackle get you all the most animated features with the savage hilarity of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,the superhero silliness of The Tick,top-shelf adventure with Turbo Kid, and two-fisted action with The Phantom.

Stream Me Up, Scotty (Launching December 1st)

The craziness of the holidays can sometimes make you want to leave the planet and your Crackle crew has your ticket to blastoff to parts unknown! Buckle up as you rocket off to save the world in Ender’s Game and destroy alien invaders with Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, and Star Trek: Nemesis!

Ringmasters (Launching December 1st)

Make sure there are no fights with the in-laws at the table by having everyone watch these brawling classics. Let the battle begin with the Crackle original series, Heroes of Lucha Libre, then after dinner is over, relax with some stretchy pants and Nacho Libre. Enjoy the one-two power punch of the Crackle original documentary, Lennox-Lewis: The Untold Story and keep up your guard with another explosive boxing doc, Team Khan.

History Lovers (Launching December 1st)

If you’ve got a craving for the gift of history, unwrap what Crackle’s bringing you on this channel! Feel the cut of the Crackle exclusive, Robert the Bruce, the burning intrigue of Pompeii, follow the siren song of the Miles Davis biopic, Miles Ahead, and fight the forces of evil with Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the Fourth Reich.

Crackle Spotlight Titles in December

Ender’s Game (December 1st)

Ender’s Game coming December 2020

Young Ender Wiggin is recruited by the International Military to lead the fight against the Formics, an insectoid alien race who had previously tried to invade Earth and had inflicted heavy losses on humankind. Starring Harrison Ford, Ben Kingsley, Asa Butterfield, and Hailee Stanfield.

The Bank Job (December 1st)

The Bank Job coming December 2020

Martine offers Terry (Jason Statham) a lead on a foolproof bank hit on London’s Baker Street. She targets a roomful of safe deposit boxes worth millions in cash and jewelry along with a treasure trove of dirty secrets.

Arrival (December 1st)

Arrival coming December 2020

A linguist (Amy Adams) works with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms after twelve mysterious space crafts appear around the world. Also starring Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker.

Zodiac (December 1st)

Zodiac (December 1st)

In the late 1960s/early 1970s, a San Francisco cartoonist (Jake Gyllenhaal) becomes an amateur detective obsessed with tracking down the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified individual who terrorizes Northern California with a killing spree. Also starring Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Edwards.

Babel (December 1st)

Babel (December 1st)

In Babel, a tragic incident involving an American couple in Morocco sparks a chain of events for four families in different countries throughout the world. In the struggle to overcome isolation, fear, and displacement, each character discovers that it is family that ultimately provides solace.

Bewitched (December 1st)

Bewitched (December 1st)

After a hard day in advertising, Darrin only wants to come home to a normal life. But his wife’s a witch and his mother in law’s a witch who doesn’t approve of his marriage.

Spanglish (December 1st)

Spanglish (December 1st)

John Clasky (Adam Sandler) is a devoted dad whose skills as a chef have afforded his family (Téa Leoni, Cloris Leachman) a very upscale life, including a summer home in Malibu and a breathtaking new housekeeper, Flor (Paz Vega), who has recently immigrated to L.A. from Mexico, and is trying to find a better life for her remarkable daughter, Cristina (Shelbie Bruce), who is rapidly embracing the American way of life.

Desperado (December 1st)

Desperado (December 1st)

Antonio Banderas, Joaquim De Almeida, Salma Hayek, Cheech Marin, Steve Buscemi and Quentin Tarantino star in this stylish shoot-’em-up described as a south-of-the-border Pulp Fiction. Director Robert Rodriguez follows up his legendary debut film, El Mariachi, with this sexy sequel about a mysterious guitar player (Banderas) searching for vengeance against the men who murdered his girlfriend.

Attack the Block (December 1st)

Coming December 2020

From the producers of Shaun of the Dead, ATTACK THE BLOCK is a fast, funny, frightening action adventure movie that pits a teen street gang against an invasion of savage alien monsters. It turns a London housing project into a sci-fi battleground, the low-income apartment complex into a fortress under siege. And it turns a crazy mix of tough street kids into a team of kick ass heroes. It’s inner city versus outer space and it’s going to explode.

Wind Chill (December 1st)

Wind Chill (December 1st)

Two college students share a ride home for the holidays. When they break down on a deserted stretch of road they’re preyed upon by the ghosts of people who have died there.

Additional Christmas Titles in December

Home for the Holidays

A Baby For Christmas

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Snow

A Frozen Christmas 3

A Frozen New Year

A Lot Like Christmas

An American Christmas Carol

Better Watch Out

Bitter Melon

Black Christmas

Body

Christmas Break-In

The Christmas Bunny

Christmas Comes to Willow Creek

Christmas Eve

Christmas For a Dollar

Christmas in New York

Christmas Miracle at Sage Creek

Christmas on Division Street

The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t

Holiday Breakup

Home for the Holidays

Inside Lego For Christmas

Joyeux Noel (Merry Christmas)

Marry Us for Christmas

Merry Christmas, Baby

Nocturna

Noel

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

Rosemont

Scrooge

Slay Belles

Small Town Santa

Tangerine

Thanksgiving With The Carters

Tokyo Godfathers

The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve

Additional New Movies in December

Coming December 2020

10 Cloverfield Lane

A Brilliant Monster (17th)

A Christmas Carol

A Kind of Murder

A Monster In Paris

Ally And Obie

American Virgin

An American Christmas Carol

Ancient Alien Origins

Ancient Aliens And The New World Order

Ass Backwards

Battle Queen 2020

Better Luck Tomorrow

Bewitched

Bigger, Stronger, Faster

Black Christmas

Blinky Bill The Movie

Bodyguards And Assassins

Bodyguards: Secret Lives From The Watchtower

Bomb City

Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

Chasing Molly

Christmas Comes To Willow Creek

Christmas Eve

Christmas For A Dollar

Christmas On Division Street

Cosmic Conspiracy

Danika

Digimon Adventure Tri. 1: Reunion

Digimon Adventure Tri. 2: Determination

Digimon Adventure Tri. 3: Confession

Digimon Adventure Tri. 4: Loss

Digimon Adventure Tri. 5: Coexistence

Digimon Adventure Tri. 6: Future

Drillbit Taylor

Driven

Enemy Within

Escape From Alcatraz

Escape From Ensenada

Experimenter

Facing Fear

First Lady

First Lady II: Maria’s Revenge

Fixed (17th)

Friends Don’t Let Friends (17th)

Gonzo: The Life And Work Of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson

Happy Christmas

Home For The Holidays

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.

Journey To The West

Joyeux Noel (Merry Christmas)

Jungle Bunch

Kikoriki: Legend Of The Golden Dragon

Kikoriki: Team Invincible

Levity

Officer Downe

Pompeii

Red Sonja: Queen Of Plagues

Rendel: Dark Vengeance (17th)

Revenge (17th)

Rise: Blood Hunter (17th)

Scrooge

Serena

Shuttle

Slugterra: Ghoul From Beyond

Slugterra: Return Of The Elementals

Slugterra: Slug Fu Showdown

Snowtime!

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Streets Of Blood

Synchronicity

The Bullish Farmer (17th)

The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t

The City That Sold America (17th)

The Ghost And The Darkness

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell Of Fear

The Running Man

The Sandman And The Lost Sand Of Dreams

The Shadow Riders

The Twelve Days Of Christmas Eve

Thunder and the House of Magic

To Write Love On Her Arms

Tokyo Godfathers

True Grit

Tucked

We Are The Best!

What Lies Beneath

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger

Additional New TV Shows in December

Beyond Belief: Fact Or Fiction (Season 3, 13 episodes)

Beyond Belief: Fact Or Fiction (Season 4, 13 episodes)

CampusLore Live Basketball (Season 1, 10 episodes)

Car 54, Where Are You? (Season 1, 30 episodes)

Coast Guard Alaska (Season 3, 13 episodes)

Coast Guard Alaska (Season 4, 8 episodes)

Reboot (Season 1, 13 episodes)

Reboot (Season 2, 10 episodes)

Xploration Awesome Planet (Season 1, 13 episodes)

Xploration DIY Sci (Season 1, 13 episodes)

