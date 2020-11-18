Lights, camera, Crackle…new for December 2020

We are just a few weeks away from December 2020, and that means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in December 2020.
As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex's incredible offerings.
New Crackle Exclusive Features in December 2020
Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer (Premieres December 1st)
Elliot, a small but determined horse, travels to the North Pole to compete for a spot alongside the famous reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh. Against all odds, Elliot and his friend Hazel the goat set out to prove that no dream is too big.
A Reindeer’s Journey (Premieres December 1st)
Meet Ailo, a newborn reindeer who embarks on an incredible odyssey with the help of his mother. Narrated by Donald Sutherland and set against the frozen majesty of northern Finland, their journey is an uplifting story for the whole family.
New Channels Coming to Crackle December 2020
This month the Crackle team delivers a sack-full of the coolest seasonal hits to make sure your Winter holiday is the merriest it can be!
A Very Crackle Christmas (Launching December 1st)
Santa’s elves have been working overtime to deliver these cinematic gifts to you. Look under the tree and find the brightly packaged Crackle exclusive animated feature Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer, the heartfelt Crackle exclusive A Reindeer’s Journey, giggle along with A Baby For Christmas and take a deep dive Inside Lego at Christmas!
Unlikely Heroes (Launching December 1st)
Just in case your animated relatives aren’t quite animated enough, your friends at Crackle get you all the most animated features with the savage hilarity of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,the superhero silliness of The Tick,top-shelf adventure with Turbo Kid, and two-fisted action with The Phantom.
Stream Me Up, Scotty (Launching December 1st)
The craziness of the holidays can sometimes make you want to leave the planet and your Crackle crew has your ticket to blastoff to parts unknown! Buckle up as you rocket off to save the world in Ender’s Game and destroy alien invaders with Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, and Star Trek: Nemesis!
Ringmasters (Launching December 1st)
Make sure there are no fights with the in-laws at the table by having everyone watch these brawling classics. Let the battle begin with the Crackle original series, Heroes of Lucha Libre, then after dinner is over, relax with some stretchy pants and Nacho Libre. Enjoy the one-two power punch of the Crackle original documentary, Lennox-Lewis: The Untold Story and keep up your guard with another explosive boxing doc, Team Khan.
History Lovers (Launching December 1st)
If you’ve got a craving for the gift of history, unwrap what Crackle’s bringing you on this channel! Feel the cut of the Crackle exclusive, Robert the Bruce, the burning intrigue of Pompeii, follow the siren song of the Miles Davis biopic, Miles Ahead, and fight the forces of evil with Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the Fourth Reich.
Crackle Spotlight Titles in December
Ender’s Game (December 1st)
Young Ender Wiggin is recruited by the International Military to lead the fight against the Formics, an insectoid alien race who had previously tried to invade Earth and had inflicted heavy losses on humankind. Starring Harrison Ford, Ben Kingsley, Asa Butterfield, and Hailee Stanfield.
The Bank Job (December 1st)
Martine offers Terry (Jason Statham) a lead on a foolproof bank hit on London’s Baker Street. She targets a roomful of safe deposit boxes worth millions in cash and jewelry along with a treasure trove of dirty secrets.
Arrival (December 1st)
A linguist (Amy Adams) works with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms after twelve mysterious space crafts appear around the world. Also starring Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker.
Zodiac (December 1st)
In the late 1960s/early 1970s, a San Francisco cartoonist (Jake Gyllenhaal) becomes an amateur detective obsessed with tracking down the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified individual who terrorizes Northern California with a killing spree. Also starring Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Edwards.
Babel (December 1st)
In Babel, a tragic incident involving an American couple in Morocco sparks a chain of events for four families in different countries throughout the world. In the struggle to overcome isolation, fear, and displacement, each character discovers that it is family that ultimately provides solace.
Bewitched (December 1st)
After a hard day in advertising, Darrin only wants to come home to a normal life. But his wife’s a witch and his mother in law’s a witch who doesn’t approve of his marriage.
Spanglish (December 1st)
John Clasky (Adam Sandler) is a devoted dad whose skills as a chef have afforded his family (Téa Leoni, Cloris Leachman) a very upscale life, including a summer home in Malibu and a breathtaking new housekeeper, Flor (Paz Vega), who has recently immigrated to L.A. from Mexico, and is trying to find a better life for her remarkable daughter, Cristina (Shelbie Bruce), who is rapidly embracing the American way of life.
Desperado (December 1st)
Antonio Banderas, Joaquim De Almeida, Salma Hayek, Cheech Marin, Steve Buscemi and Quentin Tarantino star in this stylish shoot-’em-up described as a south-of-the-border Pulp Fiction. Director Robert Rodriguez follows up his legendary debut film, El Mariachi, with this sexy sequel about a mysterious guitar player (Banderas) searching for vengeance against the men who murdered his girlfriend.
Attack the Block (December 1st)
From the producers of Shaun of the Dead, ATTACK THE BLOCK is a fast, funny, frightening action adventure movie that pits a teen street gang against an invasion of savage alien monsters. It turns a London housing project into a sci-fi battleground, the low-income apartment complex into a fortress under siege. And it turns a crazy mix of tough street kids into a team of kick ass heroes. It’s inner city versus outer space and it’s going to explode.
Wind Chill (December 1st)
Two college students share a ride home for the holidays. When they break down on a deserted stretch of road they’re preyed upon by the ghosts of people who have died there.
Additional Christmas Titles in December
- A Baby For Christmas
- A Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Snow
- A Frozen Christmas 3
- A Frozen New Year
- A Lot Like Christmas
- An American Christmas Carol
- Better Watch Out
- Bitter Melon
- Black Christmas
- Body
- Christmas Break-In
- The Christmas Bunny
- Christmas Comes to Willow Creek
- Christmas Eve
- Christmas For a Dollar
- Christmas in New York
- Christmas Miracle at Sage Creek
- Christmas on Division Street
- The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t
- Holiday Breakup
- Home for the Holidays
- Inside Lego For Christmas
- Joyeux Noel (Merry Christmas)
- Marry Us for Christmas
- Merry Christmas, Baby
- Nocturna
- Noel
- Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
- Rosemont
- Scrooge
- Slay Belles
- Small Town Santa
- Tangerine
- Thanksgiving With The Carters
- Tokyo Godfathers
- The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve
Additional New Movies in December
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- A Brilliant Monster (17th)
- A Christmas Carol
- A Kind of Murder
- A Monster In Paris
- Ally And Obie
- American Virgin
- An American Christmas Carol
- Ancient Alien Origins
- Ancient Aliens And The New World Order
- Ass Backwards
- Battle Queen 2020
- Better Luck Tomorrow
- Bewitched
- Bigger, Stronger, Faster
- Black Christmas
- Blinky Bill The Movie
- Bodyguards And Assassins
- Bodyguards: Secret Lives From The Watchtower
- Bomb City
- Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
- Chasing Molly
- Christmas Comes To Willow Creek
- Christmas Eve
- Christmas For A Dollar
- Christmas On Division Street
- Cosmic Conspiracy
- Danika
- Digimon Adventure Tri. 1: Reunion
- Digimon Adventure Tri. 2: Determination
- Digimon Adventure Tri. 3: Confession
- Digimon Adventure Tri. 4: Loss
- Digimon Adventure Tri. 5: Coexistence
- Digimon Adventure Tri. 6: Future
- Drillbit Taylor
- Driven
- Enemy Within
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Escape From Ensenada
- Experimenter
- Facing Fear
- First Lady
- First Lady II: Maria’s Revenge
- Fixed (17th)
- Friends Don’t Let Friends (17th)
- Gonzo: The Life And Work Of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson
- Happy Christmas
- Home For The Holidays
- John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.
- Journey To The West
- Joyeux Noel (Merry Christmas)
- Jungle Bunch
- Kikoriki: Legend Of The Golden Dragon
- Kikoriki: Team Invincible
- Levity
- Officer Downe
- Pompeii
- Red Sonja: Queen Of Plagues
- Rendel: Dark Vengeance (17th)
- Revenge (17th)
- Rise: Blood Hunter (17th)
- Scrooge
- Serena
- Shuttle
- Slugterra: Ghoul From Beyond
- Slugterra: Return Of The Elementals
- Slugterra: Slug Fu Showdown
- Snowtime!
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Streets Of Blood
- Synchronicity
- The Bullish Farmer (17th)
- The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t
- The City That Sold America (17th)
- The Ghost And The Darkness
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell Of Fear
- The Running Man
- The Sandman And The Lost Sand Of Dreams
- The Shadow Riders
- The Twelve Days Of Christmas Eve
- Thunder and the House of Magic
- To Write Love On Her Arms
- Tokyo Godfathers
- True Grit
- Tucked
- We Are The Best!
- What Lies Beneath
- Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger
Additional New TV Shows in December
- Beyond Belief: Fact Or Fiction (Season 3, 13 episodes)
- Beyond Belief: Fact Or Fiction (Season 4, 13 episodes)
- CampusLore Live Basketball (Season 1, 10 episodes)
- Car 54, Where Are You? (Season 1, 30 episodes)
- Coast Guard Alaska (Season 3, 13 episodes)
- Coast Guard Alaska (Season 4, 8 episodes)
- Reboot (Season 1, 13 episodes)
- Reboot (Season 2, 10 episodes)
- Xploration Awesome Planet (Season 1, 13 episodes)
- Xploration DIY Sci (Season 1, 13 episodes)
