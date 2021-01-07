New on Netflix January 8-14: Documentaries lead a light week

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between January 8-14th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in January in case you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix January 8-14th list, including a few new Netflix originals and documentaries.

January 8

Charming (NETFLIX FILM): On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom.

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): In part two of this fantasy trilogy, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown and so have their problems. Are they still destined to change Idhún's fate?

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland, and South Africa.

Lupin (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (NETFLIX FAMILY): An innocent toddler's boundless curiosity — and extraordinary might — lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

Pretend It's a City (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker, and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

Stuck Apart (Azizler) (NETFLIX FILM): Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends, and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity.

Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends, and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity. The Tax Collector (CA)

January 10

Spring Breakers (US)

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. From award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America's inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people's lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. From award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.

The Intouchables (US)

January 13

An Imperfect Murder (US)

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won’t rest until they catch him.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 8-14th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

