Fluidstance’s The Lift combines a whiteboard with laptop stand

I might be a bit biased here but I’m a pretty big fan of Fluidstance’s sturdy, well-built, and sustainable office products. From The Level and The Raise to The Slope/Slope+, not only do they look good, but they offer office ergonomics and are eco-friendly.

The Lift is the latest desk accessory from Fluidstance and combines a personal desktop whiteboard and a laptop rise into one. Crafted from 16 gauge cold rolled steel, the eco-felt on The Lift is made from recycled plastic bottles. The whiteboard/stand raises your laptop up about 6-inches, offering better ergonomics and 6- by 11.5-inches of dry erase space for keeping notes. The whiteboard space also reduces the need for sticky notes, further reducing unnecessary waste.

“We wanted to start the year off strong with the creation of an innovative product that tackled the needs of our customers as they settle into their new remote and modified work environments for the long run. The Lift will allow you to de-clutter your workspace and enhance your productivity while addressing the very real issue of paper waste impacting our planet by transforming our everyday office habits. It also serves as a natural complement to the other products in our portfolio that facilitate a healthy work experience.” Joel Heath, CEO and Founder of FluidStance

White in colour, The Lift has gray silicone grommets on the bottom to protect your desk surface. A notch at the base of the shelf allows you to easily lift your laptop lid. The stand design even offers convenient storage space behind it, perfect for tucking away a USB hub, cables, or even your mouse and keyboard when not in use.

The Lift laptop stand/whiteboard from Fluidstance.

The Lift is officially available for purchase at www.fluidstance.com for US$79 and comes ready to be used with no assembly needed.

