I pre-ordered Starlink, and now we wait

I wrote about Starlink back in October; it was actually the first I heard of the program. When we moved from Chicago to Des Moines, our internet service didn’t change much. I was still able to get Gigabit service in Urbandale, where my office was located.

But late last year, my wife and I decided to move further out into a rural area. We left the Des Moines area altogether, opting for a slightly warmer climate in southern Missouri. Now, I have to say; I LOVE the new area we live in. After 44-years of city and suburban life, rural life is wonderful except for one thing, internet service.

When we moved here, the only ISP I could connect to was CenturyLink, and yes, not even satellite companies offer internet out here. CenturyLink’s paltry 15Mbps was killing me. Thankfully, Verizon started offering its Home LTE service in our area (though it too has its issues), and now I get slightly more than double the speed. Still, I would like more. Enter Starlink.

I signed up for the Starlink order notification a few weeks ago, and tonight, the email dropped in my lap.

Starlink is now available for order to a limited number of users in your coverage area. Placing your order now will hold your place in line for future service. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. During the beta, users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months as we enhance the Starlink system. There will also be brief periods of no connectivity at all. As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations, and improve our networking software, data speed, latency, and uptime will improve dramatically. The Starlink team will provide periodic updates on availability as we launch more satellites and expand our coverage area. Depending on your location, some orders may take 6 months or more to fulfill. Starlink email

ORDER CONFIRMED!

So now we wait. Once I get everything set up and the service running, I will be sure to get working on a full review. Stay tuned! If you want more information on the service, check out their website here.

