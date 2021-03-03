Coming to Tubi March 2021: Underworld, Karate Kid, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi PR not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi is back for March 2021, and we hope we can continue to bring you this series as long as possible.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi March 2021 edition!

Coming to Tubi March 2021

Action & Thriller

And Soon the Darkness (2010)

Bait (2012)

Blood Father (2016) – starting 3/26

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Crank 2 High Voltage (2009)

Domino (2005)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Exit Wounds (2001)

I Am Wrath (2016) – 3/16

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)

Patriots Day (2016)

Rocknrolla (2008)

The Art of War (2000)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Marine (2006)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) – starting 3/25

Black Cinema

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Meet the Browns (2008)

Top Five (2014)

Comedy

Anger Management (2003)

Brothers Solomon (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Skiptrace (2016)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Drama

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Ghost (1990)

Stronger (2017)

Horror

The Row (2018)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Kids & Family

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

Karate Kid (1984)

Sci-Fi

Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965)

Dr. Who: Daleks Invasion Earth (1966)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Series

Devious Maids (2013)

Game of Talents (2021)

The Mediator with Ice-T (2020)

The Underworld series is probably my favorite list of movies Coming to Tubi for March 2021.