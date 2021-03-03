Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I memory cards are available now in the U.S.

Lexar has just announced the release of the PLAY microSDXC UHS-I memory card in the United States. This new microSDXC UHS-I memory card comes in four storage sizes, starting at 128GB all the way up to 1TB. Pricing for these new cards starts at US$21.99 up to US$249.99.

The Lexar® PLAY microSDXC UHS-I Card is designed to keep up with all your content, no matter if they are games, movies, music, or books. You can avoid slow load times with read speeds of up to 150MB/s1 and fast A1 or A2-rated performance. These new cards are ideal for portable gaming devices, smartphones, and tablets.

You can cut down delays with fast transfer speeds of up to 150 MB/s1 and get A1 or A2-rated performance so that you can load apps faster on your mobile devices.

“The Lexar PLAY microSDXC Card is the perfect solution for gamers looking to take their game to the next level. It is compatible with the Nintendo Switch™ and other portable gaming devices, including phones and tablets. With capacity options up to 1TB, you can continue to game without running out of storage space,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

This new Lexar memory card is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $21.99 USD (128GB), $45.99 USD (256GB), $94.99 USD (512GB), and $249.99 USD (1TB). You can find it on Amazon, Newegg, and B&H Photo.

