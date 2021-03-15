What tech can we expect from the Mustang Mach-E?

When we hear the Mustang name, most picture the iconic sports car that’s been one of Ford’s flagship vehicles ever since it first rolled off the assembly line.

The Mustang Mach-E looks a little different than what you might expect from something carrying the Mustang name. First, it’s an SUV rather than the classic muscle car. Second, it’s fully electric.

So, what sort of tech can we expect to see from the Mustang Mach-E?

Serious Power

One of the coolest things about electric vehicles as a whole is how they can deliver so much power. Instead of transferring torque from a single engine to each of the wheels, you can have an electric motor for each wheel or each pair of wheels.

Each motor generates horsepower and torque, but the vehicle’s total specs are the sum of the potential of each of these electric motors.

The Mach-E’s specs depend on the exact package you choose, maxing out at 600 lb-ft of torque and 480 horsepower for the GT Extended Range.

Impressive Speed

Even if you’re never going to put the pedal to the metal, we always want something that has an impressive 0-60 speed. The Mustang Mach-E can accelerate from 0 to 60 in an impressive 3.5 seconds.

This attribute puts it in the same realm as things like the Chevy Camaro and Corvette Stingray. Not bad for an electric SUV.

Decent Range

One of the biggest downsides of electric vehicles is their limited range. You can only drive for a couple of hundred miles before you have to stop and recharge your vehicle before continuing.

The Mach-E has two range options, with the Standard option equipped with a 68 kWh battery, which can travel 230 miles. The extended-range option, with its 88 kWh battery, can travel up to 300 miles. That makes it comparable to your average sedan or commuter SUV. The downside is that it takes up to 14 hours to fully charge from a 240-volt outlet.

Fun and Entertainment

This is where the Mach-E starts to get a bit more fun. It comes equipped with Ford’s SYNC infotainment system. Ford SYNC lets you play music via Bluetooth or from a USB device. It can also provide you with all sorts of information, from directions and weather to traffic information, and more.

In addition to having all the bells and whistles, the vehicle also learns the more you use it, so it can better understand your needs and desires. There’s a 15.5-inch touchscreen to help you interact with the system, and it’s also compatible with the most common automotive networking systems, like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Not everyone is happy with Ford tacking the Mustang name onto an electric SUV.

Driving Comfort

The Mach-E might have all the toys, but a good SUV isn’t worth the tires it rolls on if you’re not comfortable behind the wheel.

For the driver, this SUV has a digital dash and gauge cluster, a panoramic sunroof and interior lighting, plus heated seats. You’ve got plenty of cargo space, too. With the rear seats up, there’s 29 cubic feet of cargo space, which nearly doubles after you fold down the rear seats.

Safety Mastery

Finally, let’s take a look at the safety features the Mach-E offers. In addition to traditional safety features like seatbelts and airbags, this Mustang SUV also offers things like blind-spot monitoring, emergency braking, and forward-collision warnings.

You’ll also find things like lane-keep assist and lane departure warnings included as standard equipment. There are no plans to equip the Mach-E with an autopilot feature like you might find on a Tesla — at least not yet — but it’s a pleasure to drive and has plenty of features to keep you both safe and comfortable.

Annoyed Mustang Purists

Not everyone is happy with Ford tacking the Mustang name onto an electric SUV. Some are unhappy that they’ve gifted the iconic name to an SUV instead of the classic muscle car, while others claim the brand will have to pry their gas-powered pony cars “from their cold, dead fingers.”

It also isn’t just because of the shape of the car or its drivetrain — it’s because of the number of doors. Die-hard Mustang fans believe the only thing that should carry the Mustang name is a coupe, and the Mach-E has the four doors you would normally associate with an SUV.

Ford is confident the car will be a hit, but they’re up against some stiff competition and opposition, including from portions of the fanbase they’ve been cultivating for decades.

Mustang’s Looking Forward

It might not look like the Mustang that you grew up with, but that doesn’t mean you should overlook the Mustang Mach-E if one crosses your path. These SUVs are a unique and exciting entry in the electric vehicle market. We’ll likely see similar vehicles in the future as electric vehicles become more accessible and affordable.

The onboard technology is going to continue to evolve, too. We’re just at the beginning of the newest era of automotive technology, and we can’t wait to see where it’s going to go next.

What do you think of the Mustang Mach-E?