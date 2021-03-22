Samsung’s “Discover Spring” event brings sales and sweepstakes

I don’t know about you but I am happy that Spring is here! Many areas of the United States experienced a pretty rough winter, like the big Texas freeze. I’m not a fan of winter so I’m happy we’re over that hill and heading head first into Spring.

Samsung is also keen on Spring and is holding its “Discover Spring” event which combines a bunch of sales and a sweepstakes. Sales range from the company’s mobile devices to monitors and even home appliances.

Of course, Samsung has a full webpage dedicated to this event, which runs from today (March 22, 2021) until Sunday (March 28, 2021). But here’s a quick rundown of what the company is offering through this week.

The Smart Monitor is one of many devices on sale.

Discover Spring Sweepstakes and More

Discover Spring Event Giveaway: Make ANY purchase on Samsung.com between March 22-28 (or mail-in entry) to be automatically entered into a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000 in Samsung Credit, a second-place prize of $3,000 (3 winners), or a third-place prize of $1,000 (6 winners) – that’s a total prize pool of $20K in Samsung site credit!

Special Daily Offers: Samsung will also be unveiling special daily flash offers on select devices, starting today with a $350 OFF + $50 e-certificate on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphone. Be sure to check here throughout the week for more daily offers!

Cross-Category Bundles : Grab amazing bundle offers on multiple products throughout the week. For example, purchase a Galaxy Tab S7 plus a 32” Smart Monitor and receive a FREE pair of Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds ($199.99 value!).

: Grab amazing bundle offers on multiple products throughout the week. For example, purchase a Galaxy Tab S7 plus a 32” Smart Monitor and receive a FREE pair of Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds ($199.99 value!). Installation & Haul-Away: Consumers will also be rewarded with FREE installation on select home appliance products and will receive FREE haul away on ALL products.

Mobile Deals

Take up to $325 off Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G Save $200 on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Galaxy S21+ Save up to $200 off Galaxy Book Flex

Galaxy Book Flex Save up to $200 off Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 Take up to $150 off Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7+ Take up to $150 off Galaxy Watch3

Galaxy Watch3 Save up to $50 off Galaxy Watch Active2

Galaxy Watch Active2 Take up to $40 off Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Buds Live Save up to $40 off Galaxy Buds+

Home Entertainment Deals

Q900T 2020 8K Smart TV : Save 45% ($2,500 instant rebate) on the 65” size

: Save 45% ($2,500 instant rebate) on the 65” size Q900T 2020 8K Smart TV : Save 45% ($3,500 instant rebate) on the 75” size

: Save 45% ($3,500 instant rebate) on the 75” size 82” Q70T 2020 4K QLED TV: Get a $600 Samsung credit

Get a $600 Samsung credit The Premiere 4K UHD Projector: Get a $500 Samsung credit (check out our review)

Get a $500 Samsung credit (check out our review) The Terrace 4K Outdoor TV: Save $800 on The Terrace Soundbar with the purchase of any Terrace TV

Monitor Deals

Smart Monitor: Save 14% on the 32” size (check out our first look)

Save 14% on the 32” size (check out our first look) FT35 Monitor with Borderless Design : Save 19% on the 27” size

: Save 19% on the 27” size A700 4K UHD Monitor with HDR10: Save 20% on the 32” size

Save 20% on the 32” size TU872 4K UHD Monitor with Thunderbolt 3: Save 40% on the 32” size

Home Appliance Deals

Save $350 on AirDresser

on AirDresser Take up to 20% off select Washers and Dryers

select Washers and Dryers Take up to 20% off select Refrigerators

select Refrigerators Take up to 20% off Jet Sticks

Jet Sticks Save $150 on Air Purifiers

You can check out the “Discover Spring” event on Samsung’s website.

