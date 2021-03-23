OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 9 series co-developed with Hasselblad and the company’s first watch

Smartphone launch events have become commonplace in the tech community, and the OnePlus 9 is no exception. The company unveiled the latest series of phones which has been co-developed by Hasselblad. My first experience with an OnePlus phone was the very first version, and I loved it.

As the years went by, the brand lost its allure to me. That is until I reviewed the OnePlus 8T. The 8T brought back my interest in the brand, and frankly, the 8T is the best Android phone I’d used to date. One complaint I had about the 8T was the cameras; while good, they just fell short of great. So perhaps this co-development with Hasselblad will elevate the OnePlus 9 into the next bracket.

Here’s a quick rundown of what the company had to announce today at its special launch event for the new 9 series and its first watch.

Meet the OnePlus 9 Series

“The OnePlus 9 Series represents a key milestone for OnePlus flagship smartphones. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the new Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will give users the ability to capture their own iconic moments with more accurate colors and premium image quality,” said Pete Lau, Founder, CEO and Chief Product Officer of OnePlus. “Together with the new OnePlus Watch, our latest flagship smartphone series offers a burdenless user experience with even the smallest detail tailored to challenge the smartphone industry and empower our Community through premium technology.” OnePlus Press Release

9 Pro

The 9 Pro in Pine Green

Of course, the biggest feature of the 9 Series is the cameras, so the company spent a significant amount of time talking cameras. We will spare you the marketing pitch and just stick to the specifications and features here. These are the full details of the 9 Pro cameras:

Main Camera: Sensor: Sony IMX789 Sensor Size: 1/1.43″ Megapixels: 48 Pixel Size: 1.12µm OIS: Yes Lens Quantity: 7P Focal Length: 23mm equivalent Aperture: ƒ/1,8

Ultra-Wide Camera: Sensor: Sony IMX766 Sensor Size: 1/1.56″ Megapixels: 50 Lens Quantity: 7P Focal Length: 14mm equivalent Aperture: ƒ/2,2 Lens: Freeform Lens

Telephoto Camera: Megapixels: 8 Pixel Size: 1.0µm OIS: Yes Aperture: ƒ/2,4

Monochrome Camera: Megapixels: 2

Megapixels: 2 Flash: Dual LED Flash

Dual LED Flash Autofocus: Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF)

Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF) Video: 8K video at 30fps 4K video at 30/60/120 fps 1080p video at 30/60 fps Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps Time-Lapse: 1080p at 30fps, 4k at 30fps Video Editor

Features: Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse

Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse Front Camera: Sensor: Sony IMX471 Megapixels: 16 Pixel Size: 1.0 µm EIS: Yes Autofocus: Fixed Focus Aperture: ƒ/2,4

Video: 1080p at 30fps with time-lapse

1080p at 30fps with time-lapse Features: Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching

Of course, since the OnePlus 9 Pro is a flagship device, you will find flagship performance specifications throughout this device. Here’s the rundown for the display and the performance specs:

Display: Size: 6.7 inches (Measured diagonally from corner to corner.) Resolution: 3216 X 1440 pixels 525 ppi Aspect Ratio: 20.1:9 Type: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO Support sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth Cover Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Features: Hyper Touch Reading Mode Night Mode Vibrant Color Effect Pro Motion Graphics Smoothing Ultra-high Video Resolution Adaptive Display

Performance: Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11 CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™888 5G Chipset: X60 GPU: Adreno 660 RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE Battery: 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable) Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A) 50W Wireless Charging



Aside from the cameras, OnePlus touted the prowess of the 9 Pro’s performance and display. The phone certainly looks impressive and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

9

The 9 in Astral Black

The OnePlus 9 isn’t that far off from the 9 Pro. The biggest differences are in the cameras but these cameras should still deliver some quality photos. The CPU and the GPU are the same here so performance should also be on par. Here’s the rundown on the cameras:

Main Camera: Sensor: Sony IMX689 Sensor Size: 1/1.43″ Megapixels: 48 Pixel Size: 1.12µm Lens Quantity: 7P Focal Length: 23mm equivalent Aperture: ƒ/1,8

Ultra-Wide Camera: Sensor: Sony IMX766 Sensor Size: 1/1.56″ Megapixels: 50 Lens Quantity: 7P Focal Length: 14mm equivalent Aperture: ƒ/2,2 Lens: Freeform Lens

Monochrome Camera: Megapixels: 2

Megapixels: 2 Flash: Dual LED Flash

Dual LED Flash Autofocus: Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+CAF)

Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+CAF) Video: 8K video at 30fps 4K video at 30/60 fps 1080p video at 30/60 fps Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps Time-Lapse: 1080p at 30fps, 4k at 30fps Video Editor

Features: Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse

Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Hyperlapse Front Camera: Sensor: Sony IMX471 Megapixels: 16 Pixel Size: 1.0 µm EIS: Yes Autofocus: Fixed Focus Aperture: ƒ/2,4

Video: 1080p video at 30fps with time-lapse

1080p video at 30fps with time-lapse Features: Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching

As we already said, the OnePlus 9 isn’t a slouch on the performance end of things as it has the same CPU and GPU as the larger OnePlus 9 Pro. Here’s the performance and display rundown:

Display: Size: 6.55 inches (Measured diagonally from corner to corner.) Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels 402 ppi Aspect Ratio: 20:9 Type: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Support sRGB, Display P3 Cover Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Features: Reading Mode Night Mode Vibrant Color Effect Ultra-high Video ResolutionPerformance

Performance: Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11 CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™888 5G Chipset: X60 GPU: Adreno 660 RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE Battery: 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable) Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A) 15W Wireless Charging



OnePlus Watch

Watch

This is a new category for the company and it looks like they may have a good start on it. At a glance, the new Watch is everything people want in a watch. Here’s a bit more from the company’s press release:

The OnePlus Watch is the latest extension of the company’s strategic plan to offer the OnePlus experience to more users around the world with its growing portfolio of best-in-class products offering a burdenless user experience. As the company’s first global wearable device, the OnePlus Watch aims to integrate into the daily digital life of OnePlus users, offering stylish design, seamless connection, smart fitness tracking and incredibly long battery life. The OnePlus Watch showcases the same sense of craftsmanship and build quality as OnePlus smartphones, resulting in a product that is powerful to use and beautiful to hold. The round design emulates the look of a traditional watch, with a smooth arc on the side of the case that is hand-polished with more than 20 treatments for a refined finish. The 46 mm case is crafted from quality stainless steel, with 2.5D curved glass on the face and a subtle yet radiant glossy CD pattern on the display bezel for an added touch of class. The OnePlus Watch seamlessly connects to your digital life, helping you immerse yourself in every moment of your life. It conveniently allows you to view and respond to notifications, make and answer phone calls, play music and take photos. The OnePlus Watch comes with 4 GB of standalone storage (2 GB for actual use), enough for over 500 songs, and is compatible with most Bluetooth earbuds for wireless music playback on the go. It also connects with the OnePlus TV, acting as a smart remote control that can lower volume when a call comes in or even turn off the TV before when it detects that you have fallen asleep. The OnePlus Watch gives users exceptional battery life quickly, delivering all-day power in just five minutes or a week’s power in just 20 minutes. The long-lasting 402 mAh battery gives you enough power for up to two weeks of sustainable use, as well as up to a week of power for the most active users. Featuring 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance and 110+ workout types, including automatic workout detection for jogging and running, the OnePlus Watch keeps up with the most intense workouts. Push your personal performance with metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers. With a built-in GPS, the OnePlus Watch tracks all your activity accurately, even when the phone is not next to you. It also offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts and sedentary reminders, all easily manageable on the OnePlus Health app.

We should see a full spec and features sheet at some point soon.

Pricing For OnePlus Products Announced Today

Product Colors RAM+ROM Price (oneplus.com) OnePlus 9 Pro Morning MistPine Green 12+256 GB USD: $1,069CAD: $1,499 OnePlus 9 Pro Morning Mist 8+128 GB USD: $969CAD: $1,349 OnePlus 9 Astral Black 12+256 GB USD: $829CAD: $1,149 OnePlus 9 Astral BlackWinter Mist 8+128 GB USD: $729CAD: $999 Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger USD: $69.99CAD: $99.99 OnePlus Watch Midnight Black 1GB + 4GB USD: $159CAD: $219 Find out more on the OnePlus website.

