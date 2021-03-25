New on Netflix March 26-April 1: April Fools’ Day pranks galore

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between March 26-April 1st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in March and April if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix March 26-April 1st list, which includes a couple of prank shows just in time for April Fools’ Day.

March 26

A Week Away (NETFLIX FILM): Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and a sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.

Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and a sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it. Bad Trip (NETFLIX FILM ): In a hidden-camera comedy from the producer of Bad Grandpa, two pals embark on a road trip full of funny pranks that pull real people into the mayhem.

In a hidden-camera comedy from the producer of Bad Grandpa, two pals embark on a road trip full of funny pranks that pull real people into the mayhem. Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Croupier

Honest Thief 🇨🇦

The Irregulars (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧): In 19th-century London, a group of misfits works to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr. Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes.

In 19th-century London, a group of misfits works to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr. Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes. Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Illusionist Mago Pop takes to the streets of Barcelona, where he amazes folks of all ages and walks of life with tricks that inspire delight and wonder.

Illusionist Mago Pop takes to the streets of Barcelona, where he amazes folks of all ages and walks of life with tricks that inspire delight and wonder. Nailed It!: Double Trouble (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): When two clueless cake “artists” team up, the reveals are even more ridiculous. From best buds to brothers and sisters, these bakers are twice as bad

March 28

Bill & Ted Face the Music 🇨🇦

March 29

Gods of Egypt 🇨🇦

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 🇺🇸

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story 🇺🇸

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧): When lava-spewing volcanoes start a chain reaction of disasters across the ocean, the Octonauts must work together to save their sea creature friends.

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate 🇺🇸

Haunted: Latin America (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Real people’s terrifying tales of the chilling, unexplained and paranormal come to life with dramatic reenactments in this reality series.

April 1

2012 🇺🇸

300 🇨🇦

Alita: Battle Angel 🇨🇦

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion 🇨🇦

Breakaway 🇨🇦

Cold Pursuit 🇨🇦

Cop Out 🇺🇸

Crank 🇨🇦

Crank 2: High Voltage 🇨🇦

Dating Amber 🇨🇦

The Eagle 🇨🇦

The Flash: Season 7 🇨🇦

Friends with Benefits 🇺🇸

Glass 🇨🇦

Green Book 🇨🇦

Grindhouse: Death Proof 🇨🇦

Grindhouse: Planet Terror 🇨🇦

Happy Death Day 2U 🇨🇦

In the Line of Fire 🇨🇦

Insidious 🇺🇸

The Last Exorcism 🇨🇦

Legally Blonde 🇺🇸

Leprechaun 🇺🇸

Love Don’t Cost a Thing 🇨🇦

Magical Andes: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY ): Crossing and uniting seven countries in South America, the Andes always have another landscape, adventure and story to tell. Discover them all.

Crossing and uniting seven countries in South America, the Andes always have another landscape, adventure and story to tell. Discover them all. Margin Call 🇨🇦

The New Guy 🇨🇦

Paw Patrol: Season 7 🇨🇦

The Pianist 🇺🇸

The Possession 🇺🇸

Prank Encounters: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Host Gaten Matarazzo pulls the strings on a new season of elaborate pranks involving everything from haunted mansions to ancient burial grounds. Yikes!

Host Gaten Matarazzo pulls the strings on a new season of elaborate pranks involving everything from haunted mansions to ancient burial grounds. Yikes! Racetime! 🇨🇦

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1 🇺🇸

Shoot ‘Em Up 🇨🇦

Tersanjung the Movie (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩): After growing up in a tumultuous household, Yura finds herself in a love triangle with two close friends as she faces a personal and financial crisis.

After growing up in a tumultuous household, Yura finds herself in a love triangle with two close friends as she faces a personal and financial crisis. The Time Traveler’s Wife 🇺🇸

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family 🇺🇸

Urban Legend 🇨🇦

Watchmen 🇨🇦

White Boy 🇺🇸

Worn Stories (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this funny, heartfelt and moving docuseries, real people unpack the fascinating and quirky stories around their most meaningful pieces of clothing.

In this funny, heartfelt and moving docuseries, real people unpack the fascinating and quirky stories around their most meaningful pieces of clothing. Yes Man 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada March 26-April 1st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.