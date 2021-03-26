Lights, camera, Crackle...see what's new on Crackle in April 2021

We are just a few days away from April 2021, and that means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in April 2021.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for April2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Originals in April 2021

Going From Broke (Season 2) (Real-time segments premiering April 8th)

Season 2 of Going From Broke, co-produced by Ashton Kutcher and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, features an innovative format to bring the stories of six young people embarking on a journey to a debt-free life during a time of pandemic-induced financial turmoil. During the six weeks of production of season 2, Crackle will shoot and air segments in “real time” taking audiences inside the dramatic process of financial transformation while inviting viewers to participate in the conversation via social media. The completion of the cast’s journey will be aired during the season 2 premiere on May 20.

New Crackle Exclusives in April

Cagefighter (Premiering April 1st)

Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the LEGENDS cage. With five title defenses under his belt, and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Chuck Liddell), Reiss has it all. But when Savvy promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) pits him against pro wrestling super star Randy Stone (AEW Champ Jon Moxley) in the company’s first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life. With Luke Rockhold and Jay Reso.

Exit Plan (Premiering April 15th)

Insurance claims investigator Max (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) follows the clues of a mysterious death to the remote Hotel Aurora, a unique and secretive facility that specializes in assisted suicide. His investigation uncovers disturbing revelations that force Max to question the very nature of life and death, and the realization that he may not be able to escape.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in April

Cage Match

The Crackle team gives you a one-two punch with these action-packed blockbusters of battle AND Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage! Get ringside seats with titles like Lords of War (Nicolas Cage), the Crackle exclusive feature Cagefighter (Gina Gershon), the Crackle original documentary feature Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, and Against the Ropes (Omar Epps and Meg Ryan).

Sky’s The Limit

Looking for some content that will allow you to soar into a world of adventure? The Crackle team has your first-class ticket to begin your journey with titles like Air Force One (Harrison Ford), Galaxy Quest (Tim Allen), Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (Angelina Jolie), and Hanover Street (Harrison Ford).

The English Channel

Get ready to get your tea and crumpets on with this collection of hit UK films and shows. Your friends from Crackle will give you the full British experience with titles like Bramwell, Doc Martin, Brick Lane, and Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Family Movie Night

Pop that corn and gather the fam because we’ve got JUST the channel for your crew! Your Crackle family puts a little zip into the usual family flicks offerings with titles like Spy Kids 2 (Antonio Banderas), The Prince and Me (Julia Stiles), Big Top Pee Wee (Paul Reubens), and Going Ape! (Tony Danza).

Movies That Bite

Just because it’s now Spring doesn’t mean that can’t still be a little chill in the air. Let these creepy hits take a bite out of your evening with titles like 30 Days of Night: Dark Days, Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000, Young Dracula, and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

Crackle Spotlight Titles in April 2021

Lord of War (Premiering April 1st)

This film charts the rise and fall of Yuri Orlov (Nicolas Cage), from his early days in the early 1980s in Little Odessa, selling guns to mobsters in his local neighborhood, to his ascension through the decade of excess and indulgence into the early 90s, where he forms a business partnership with an African warlord and his psychotic son.

Air Force One (Premiering April 1st)

Harrison Ford is the President of the United States, a leader unyielding in his opposition to negotiating with terrorists. But when Russian neo-nationalists hijack Air Force One with the First Family on board the President’s beliefs and courage are put to the test.

Run All Night (Premiering April 2nd)

An aging hitman (Liam Neeson) is forced to take on his brutal former boss to protect his estranged son and his family.

Julius Caesar (Premiering April 1st)

If your commandment in this season is to get more Charlton Heston, the Crackle team is here to help! In this classic historical tale, the growing ambition of Julius Caesar (John Gielgud) is a source of major concern to his close friend Brutus (Jason Robards). Cassius persuades him to participate in his plot to assassinate Caesar, but they have both sorely underestimated Mark Antony (Charlton Heston).

The Mexican (Premiering April 1st)

Jerry Welbach (Brad Pitt) is given two ultimatums: His mob boss wants him to travel to Mexico to get a priceless antique pistol called “The Mexican” or he will suffer the consequences. The other ultimatum comes from his girlfriend Samantha (Julia Roberts), who wants him to end his association with the mob.

Galaxy Quest (Premiering April 1st)

The alumni cast of a space opera television series (Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver) have to play their roles as the real thing when an alien race needs their help. However, they also have to defend both Earth and the alien race from a reptilian warlord.

Cold Comes The Night (Premiering April 1st)

As the proprietor of a motel, Chloe (Alice Eve) is in financial trouble and has let Billy (Logan Marshall-Green), a corrupt cop, take advantage of her situation. One night, Topo (Bryan Cranston), a hardened Polish career criminal, stops over at the motel while en route to deliver cash to an unknown boss. A cloud of mayhem and murder descends on all involved.

From Dusk ‘Till Dawn: The Series (Premiering April 1st)

A Texas Ranger is in hot pursuit of the infamous Gecko brothers and their hostages. They all end up trapped in a desert bar secretly run by vampires and discover a dark conspiracy of the undead. Based on the hit Robert Rodriguez film series and you can catch the second and third installments of those films on Crackle now!

Bride and Prejudice (Premiering April 1st)

A modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, Pride and Prejudice, that features the lives of four unmarried daughters in an Indian family. Starring Aishwarya Rai, the lovely former Miss World!

Head of State (Premiering April 1st)

When a presidential candidate dies unexpectedly in the middle of the campaign, Washington, D.C. alderman, Mays Gilliam (Chris Rock) is unexpectedly picked as his replacement.

Additional New Movies in April

Albino Alligator

American Homefront

April Fool’s Day

Barry Munday

Benefit Of The Doubt

Beyond The Spectrum

Beyond The Spectrum – Being Taken

Beyond The Spectrum – Humonoids

Beyond The Spectrum – Maussan’s UFO Files

Beyond The Spectrum – The Underground

Beyond The Spectrum – The Unwonted Sasquatch

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Beauty

Black Sunday

Breakable You

Burden

Citizen Jane

Colombiana

Confused By Love

Daddy And Them

Damsels In Distress

Desert Fury

Dracula: Lord of the Damned

Edges Of The Lord

Eight Summits: The Bill Burke Story

Empty Space

Fire In The Sky

Going Ape!

Grounded

Head Of State

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Hondo

House Of Sand And Fog

Into Thin Air: Death On Everest

Julius Caesar

Kinky Boots

Last Night

Maximum Ride

Merantau

Michelle Obama: Forward Motion

Mother And Child

One Percent More Humid

Pinocchio

Pitching Tents

Puff Puff Pass

Pulse

Pusher III: I’m the Angel of Death (Premiering April 15th)

Rudy Ray Moore: Live at the Wetlands

Run All Night

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow

Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams

Sunset Song (Premiering April 15th)

Terror’s Advocate (Premiering April 15th)

The Answer Man

The Chumscrubber

The Girl from Monaco (Premiering April 15th)

The Matchbreaker

The Prince and Me

The Quiet American

The Singing Detective

The Wrecking Crew!

Till Human Voices Wake Us

Tony Baker: Scaredy Cat

UFO Chronicles: Alien Technology

UFO Chronicles: Masters of Deception

UFO Chronicles: Pilot Encounters and Underground Bases

Victory

Additional New T.V. Shows in April 2021

Bramwell (Season 1, 7 episodes)

Bramwell (Season 2, 8 episodes)

Bramwell (Season 3, 10 episodes)

Bramwell (Season 4, 2 episodes)

Celebrity Paranormal Project (Season 1, 8 episodes)

Deals From The Dark Side (Season 1, 13 episodes) (Premiering April 15th)

From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (Season 1, 10 episodes)

From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (Season 2, 10 episodes)

Ghost Stories (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Murder City (Season 1, episode 6) (Premiering April 15th)

Murder City (Season 2, episode 4) (Premiering April 15th)

Mysteries, Magic & Miracles (Season 1, 16 episodes) (Premiering April 15th)

Mysteries, Magic & Miracles (Season 2, 10 episodes) (Premiering April 15th)

On Death Row (Season 1, 4 episodes) (Premiering April 15th)

Sport Fishing TV (Season 1, 12 episodes)

Sport Fishing TV (Season 2, 12 episodes)

Strange Love (Season 1, 11 episodes)

The Greatest American Hero (Season 1, 8 episodes)

The Greatest American Hero (Season 2, 22 episodes)

The Greatest American Hero (Season 3, 13 episodes)

The Supernatural (Season 1, 3 episodes)

UFOs & Aliens (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Ultraviolet (Season 1, 6 episodes)

