Lights, camera, Crackle...see what's new on Crackle in March 2021

We are just a few days away from March 2021, and that means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in March 2021.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for March 2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Originals in March 2021

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story (Premieres March 1st)

What’s the secret to video game success? Luck? Motion controllers? Mustachioed plumbers? Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story brings together the creators of Video Games: The Movie and Executive Producer Sean Astin to peel back the curtain on the famously-secretive company that would take the gaming industry by storm. Discover the humble beginnings of a gaming business that began many decades before the invention of television, and ride along the bumpy road of hits, misses, and wild ideas that turned Nintendo from a local playing card maker into a worldwide household name. The electrifying story is presented by an ensemble of Nintendo personnel, celebrity icons, and industry veterans including Wil Wheaton, Alison Haislip, Reggie Fils-Aimé, and Phil Spencer.

After the Murder of Albert Lima (Premieres March 18th)

Paul Lima was 20 and in college when his father was murdered in Honduras. For the last 13 years, Paul has dedicated his life to getting justice for his father. He’s gotten the killer arrested and convicted – only to watch him bribe his way out. He’s appealed and won in the Honduran Supreme Court, but the killer pays off local authorities to remain free. Desperate for closure, Paul decides to take matters into his own hands. He hires two bounty hunters to journey with him to Honduras – a country where people kill with virtual impunity – to kidnap the killer and hand him over to the authorities once and for all. What could possibly go wrong?

New Channels Coming to Crackle in March

This month the Crackle team delivers the hottest originals and exclusives, Hollywood blockbusters, and classic TV series to keep you supplied with all the binging you can handle.

Hoops Channel

Your teammates from Crackle score big points with these basketball hits brought to you by Dollar Shave Club like the Crackle original documentary feature about the life of Serge Ibaka, Anything is Possible, the Crackle original documentary series, On Point, Kobe: Life of a Legend, The Drew: No Excuse Just Produce, and Beauty and the Baller.

Angels and Demons

Whether it’s hot angels or cool demon-hunters you’re looking for, this channel has all the adventure you need this side of the afterlife with titles like Charlie’s Angels (2000), Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Demons, and Journey to the West.

War Stories

This channel features stories of valor and heroism with titles like The Hurt Locker (Jeremy Renner), The Imitation Game (Benedict Cumberbatch), A Soldier’s Story (Denzel Washington), and Hanover Street (Harrison Ford).

Up Your Game

Up Your Game promises to take your play to the next level with high score titles like the Crackle original Nintendo documentary series, Playing With Power (Sean Astin, Wil Wheaton), Gamechangers: Dreams of Blizzcon, Street Fighter: The Animated Series, and the anime classic, Robotech!

Isn’t It Bromantic?

Get your besties into the man-cave and cuddle up with some dude-tastic titles like The Other Guys, the Crackle exclusive feature, Crown Vic, A Walk in the Woods (Robert Redford), and All About the Money!

Crackle Spotlight Titles in March 2021

The Hurt Locker

During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.

The Imitation Game

During World War II, the English mathematical genius Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) tries to crack the German Enigma code with help from fellow mathematicians.

The Other Guys

Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson are an elite & cocky cop tandem whose exploits are the envy of the department, particularly second-tier cops, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

The Grudge

Sarah Michelle Gellar (TV’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer) stars as an American nurse who has come to work in Tokyo. Following a series of horrifying and mysterious deaths, she encounters the vengeful supernatural spirit that possesses its victims, claims their souls, then passes its curse to another person in a spreading chain of horror.

Frank Miller’s Sin City (premiering March 15th)

A movie that explores the dark and miserable town, Basin City, tells the story of three different people, all caught up in violent corruption.

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu are Charlie’s Angels – a trio of elite private investigators who, with the latest in high-tech gadgets, martial arts techniques and a vast array of disguises, unleash their state of the art skills on land, sea and air. Aided by their faithful lieutenant Bosley (Bill Murray), adventure has never been more beautiful!

Cold Blood

A legendary hitman (Jean Reno) retires in isolation to the barren North American wilderness. When he rescues a woman from a snowmobile accident, he discovers she may be harboring a secret that could force a return to his lethal ways.

Pet Semetary

After tragedy strikes, a grieving father discovers an ancient burial ground behind his home with the power to raise the dead.

Evolution

Dr. Ira Kane (David Duchovny), a disgraced former government scientist banished to a small community college in Arizona, tags along with his friend and colleague, geology professor Harry Block (Orlando Jones), when he’s called to investigate a meteor crash site by young Wayne (Seann William Scott), a hapless fireman wannabe. The fate of the Earth hangs in the balance as they try to control an unprecedented and unpredictable alien population explosion.

Motives

In this edgy thriller centering on Emery Simms (Shemar Moore), a highly educated and successful business tycoon married to the quintessential wife, Constance (Vivica A. Fox), things go dangerously awry when the thrill seeking Emery engages in an adulterous fling with the wildly free-spirited and exotic Allanah.

Additional New Movies in March 2021

Bridget Jones’s Baby (premiering March 18th)

2020: Fallen Earth

A Killer Awaits

A Mighty Heart

Absolution

Ace In The Hole (premiering March 18th)

Acid Horizon (premiering March 18th)

Acrocats!

After The Murder Of Albert Lima (premiering March 18th)

Against The Ropes

Almost Adults (premiering March 18th)

American Relapse (premiering March 18th)

An American Rhapsody (premiering March 18th)

An Evil Tale

An Unfinished Life (premiering March 18th)

Ask The Dust (premiering March 18th)

Baran (premiering March 18th)

Blow Dry (premiering March 18th)

Blue Gold (premiering March 18th)

Bride And Prejudice (premiering March 18th)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (premiering March 18th)

Call Us Ishmael (premiering March 18th)

Carlos Oscar – Life is Crazy good

Caroushell

Cheech Marin and Friends: Live From South Beach

Circle Of 8 (premiering March 18th)

City Of Men (premiering March 18th)

Coldplay: Live 2003 (premiering March 18th)

Comic Book: The Movie (premiering March 18th)

Confessions of a Gay Poet (premiering March 18th)

Crossing Guard, The (premiering March 18th)

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Cry, The Beloved Country (premiering March 18th)

Dance Flick

Dear Frankie (premiering March 18th)

Doll Factory

Eagle Vs Shark (premiering March 18th)

Existenz (premiering March 18th)

Femme Fatale

Fleetwood Mac: The Dance (premiering March 18th)

Frank Miller’s Sin City (premiering March 15th)

Frankenfish

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (premiering March 18th)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter (premiering March 18th)

Fun In Acapulco

Pet Sematary Two

Gallipoli (premiering March 18th)

Gidget

Gladiators Of Rome (premiering March 18th)

Glory Daze (premiering March 18th)

Green Day: Heart Like a Hand Grenade (premiering March 18th)

Hidden

Jackie Chan’s Project A (premiering March 18th)

Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (premiering March 18th)

Janelle Monae: Dirty Computer (premiering March 18th)

Lost & Found

Low Low

Mardi Gras: Spring Break

Mean Machine

Mimic (premiering March 18th)

Mimic II (premiering March 18th)

Mimic III: Sentinel (premiering March 18th)

Mind Over Matter (premiering March 18th)

Mr. Holmes (premiering March 18th)

Muse: Live at Rome Olympic Stadium (premiering March 18th)

My Boss’s Daughter (premiering March 18th)

Needlestick

Nightwatch (premiering March 18th)

Nobody’s Fool

Nowhere, Michigan

O (Othello) (premiering March 18th)

Operation Condor (premiering March 18th)

Operation Condor II: The Armour Of The Gods (premiering March 18th)

Ouija Shark

Out For A Kill

Paint it Red

Paulie (premiering March 18th)

Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer

Persuasion

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary Two

The Weather Man

Pootie Tang

Rage In Harlem (premiering March 18th)

Renaissance (premiering March 18th)

Return of the Scarecrow

Shiner (premiering March 18th)

Slaughter Nick For President

Sons Of Ben (premiering March 18th)

Straight No Chaser: Live In New York Holiday Edition (premiering March 18th)

The Accused

The Duchess

The Efficiency Expert (premiering March 18th)

The Gambler

The Grudge

The Heart of the Game (premiering March 15th)

The Hole (premiering March 18th)

The Human Race

The Hurt Locker

The Hydra

The Imitation Game

The Importance of Being Earnest (premiering March 18th)

The Informers

The Liberators (premiering March 18th)

The Little Prince (premiering March 18th)

The Lookout (premiering March 18th)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell Of Fear

The Night Listener (premiering March 18th)

The Ruins

The Third Wheel (premiering March 18th)

The Warrior (premiering March 18th)

The Weather Man

Transgender Nation (premiering March 18th)

Tsotsi (premiering March 18th)

Twelve

Undisputed (premiering March 18th)

Water & Power

Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension (premiering March 18th)

Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy (premiering March 18th)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (premiering March 18th)

Wes Craven Presents: They (premiering March 18th)

Westward Ho (premiering March 18th)

Additional New T.V. Shows in March 2021

Doc Martin (season 6, 8 episodes)

Hell’s Kitchen (season 16, 16 episodes)

Hell’s Kitchen (season 17, 16 episodes)

Hell’s Kitchen (season 18, 16 episodes)

Little Dog (season 1, 7 episodes)

Little Dog (season 2, 8 episodes)

Raised Hunting (season 3, 9 episodes)(premiering March 18th)

Robin of Sherwood (season 1, 6 episodes) (premiering March 18th)

Robin of Sherwood (season 2, 7 episodes) (premiering March 18th)

Robin of Sherwood (season 3, 13 episodes) (premiering March 18th)

Silver Kings (season 1, 12 episodes) (premiering March 18th)

Silver Kings (season 2, 9 episodes) (premiering March 18th)

Space Precinct (season 1, 24 episodes)

The Triangle

West of Liberty (season 1, 6 episodes)

What do you think of the March 2021 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? If you liked the March 2021 edition, stay tuned for next month’s! Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.