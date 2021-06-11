Razer expands lifestyle lineup with affordable Razer Opus X wireless ANC headset

Last year, Razer branched out into the lifestyle category with the Razer Opus wireless headset with ANC and THX. It was a great first outing for the company, drawing from years of audio experience. Today, Razer announced that a more affordable wireless ANC headset has joined its lineup: the Razer Opus X, which is now available in three vibrant colours.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With tuned 40mm drivers, the Opus X captures the best of both worlds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.0, two built-in microphones, and a 60ms low latency Gaming Mode for mobile gaming. Bluetooth 5.0 offers greater stability and range while in use, and the Opus X offers up to 40 hours of battery life (30 hours with ANC enabled) for extended listening.

“The Opus X sounds as good as it looks, with tuned 40mm drivers delivering a rich, immersive soundscape, bringing games to life with punchy bass and crisp mids and highs. Perfect for music and movies too, users can enjoy uninterrupted, immersive audio as the Opus X ANC technology neutralizes unwanted external sounds, with a Quick Attention Mode for when users want to hear their surroundings.” Razer press release

The Razer Opus X is available in three vibrant colours.

Technical specifications of the latest headset from Razer include:

Frequency response 20 Hz – 20 kHz Driver size 40mm Driver type 2x 40mm dynamic drivers Earcups Circumaural Earpads material Protein leather/nylon Noise cancelling Active Noise Cancellation Connection type Wireless via Bluetooth 5.0 Cable length 0.5m USB-A to USB-C charging cable Microphone style 2 for ANC technology, 2 for voice chat Volume control VOL +/VOL – buttons Battery life Up to 30 hours with ANC on (up to 40 hours with ANC off) Lighting LED for indicating power, pairing, and charging status Compatibility BT: mobile/systems with BT Weight 270g

The Razer Opus X wireless headset comes in Razer Green (a Razer.com exclusive), Mercury White, and Quartz Pink for US$99.99. It is available starting today at Razer.com, RazerStore locations, and select retailers. Check back later this month for our full review!

Last Updated on June 11, 2021.