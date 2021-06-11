Razer expands lifestyle lineup with affordable Razer Opus X wireless ANC headset

|

Last year, Razer branched out into the lifestyle category with the Razer Opus wireless headset with ANC and THX. It was a great first outing for the company, drawing from years of audio experience. Today, Razer announced that a more affordable wireless ANC headset has joined its lineup: the Razer Opus X, which is now available in three vibrant colours.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With tuned 40mm drivers, the Opus X captures the best of both worlds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.0, two built-in microphones, and a 60ms low latency Gaming Mode for mobile gaming. Bluetooth 5.0 offers greater stability and range while in use, and the Opus X offers up to 40 hours of battery life (30 hours with ANC enabled) for extended listening.

“The Opus X sounds as good as it looks, with tuned 40mm drivers delivering a rich, immersive soundscape, bringing games to life with punchy bass and crisp mids and highs. Perfect for music and movies too, users can enjoy uninterrupted, immersive audio as the Opus X ANC technology neutralizes unwanted external sounds, with a Quick Attention Mode for when users want to hear their surroundings.”

Razer press release
The Razer Opus X wireless ANC headset in Mercury White, Quartz Pink, and Razer Green
The Razer Opus X is available in three vibrant colours.

Technical specifications of the latest headset from Razer include:

Frequency response20 Hz – 20 kHz
Driver size40mm
Driver type2x 40mm dynamic drivers
EarcupsCircumaural
Earpads materialProtein leather/nylon
Noise cancellingActive Noise Cancellation
Connection typeWireless via Bluetooth 5.0
Cable length0.5m USB-A to USB-C charging cable
Microphone style2 for ANC technology, 2 for voice chat
Volume controlVOL +/VOL – buttons
Battery lifeUp to 30 hours with ANC on (up to 40 hours with ANC off)
LightingLED for indicating power, pairing, and charging status
CompatibilityBT: mobile/systems with BT
Weight270g

The Razer Opus X wireless headset comes in Razer Green (a Razer.com exclusive), Mercury White, and Quartz Pink for US$99.99. It is available starting today at Razer.com, RazerStore locations, and select retailers. Check back later this month for our full review!

What do you think about the Razer Opus X wireless ANC headset? Do you think you’ll be picking one up? Let us know on Twitter, MeWe, or any of the social media sites below.

Last Updated on June 11, 2021.

woman playing mobile game while wearing Quartz Pink Razer Opus X wireless ANC headset
Previous

Apple AirPods Max drop in price on Amazon

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap