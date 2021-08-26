New on Netflix August 27 to September 2: She’s All That gets reimagined

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between August 27 and September 2nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August and September if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix August 27 to September 2nd list in which the 1999 classic She’s All That gets reimagined in He’s All That.

August 27

He’s All That (NETFLIX FILM): He’s All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2 🇺🇸

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): At a crossroads, a woman moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman intent on helping his neighbors.

August 29

The Equalizer 🇨🇦

August 31

Good Girls: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦: Under the watchful eye of the Feds, Beth, Ruby and Annie consider the perks and pitfalls of their work — all while Dean and Stan do the same.

Sparking Joy (NETFLIX SERIES): Global organization icon and author Marie Kondo is back to help people transform their homes while transforming their lives in surprising and emotional ways in the new Netflix series, Sparking Joy. Marie takes her life changing method a step further to help three deserving businesses organize their workplace along with an emotional tidy up of one employee’s life whether it’s in the home, work, personal life and/or relationships. Viewers will also step into Marie’s home to meet her family and get a glimpse into how she tidies up her daily life!

September 1

3 P’tits Cochons 2 🇨🇦

A Cinderella Story 🇺🇸

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House 🇺🇸

And Now for Something Completely Different 🇨🇦

Barbie Big City Big Dreams 🇺🇸

Blade Runner: The Final Cut 🇺🇸

The Blue Lagoon 🇨🇦 🇺🇸

The Bone Collector 🇨🇦

Cemetery Junction 🇨🇦

Chappie 🇺🇸

Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4 🇨🇦

Clear and Present Danger 🇺🇸

Cliffhanger 🇺🇸

Cold Mountain 🇺🇸

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles 🇺🇸

The Darkest Hour 🇨🇦

The Dead Don’t Die 🇨🇦

Dear John 🇺🇸

Do the Right Thing 🇺🇸

Driven 🇨🇦

Edge of Tomorrow 🇨🇦

Elizabethtown 🇨🇦

Freedom Writers 🇺🇸

Galaxy Quest 🇨🇦

GoodFellas 🇨🇦

Grease 🇨🇦

Green Lantern 🇺🇸

The Hardy Boys: Season 1 🇨🇦

House Party 🇺🇸

House Party 2 🇺🇸

House Party 3 🇺🇸

How to Be a Cowboy (NETFLIX SERIES): Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive — and now he’s teaching the world how to cowboy right, ol’ son.

Into the Wild 🇨🇦

Jack and Jill 🇨🇦

Jurassic Park 🇨🇦

Jurassic Park: The Lost World 🇨🇦

Jurassic Park III 🇨🇦

Jurassic World 🇨🇦

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2 🇺🇸

Labyrinth 🇺🇸

The Lego Movie 🇨🇦

Letters to Juliet 🇺🇸

Lost in Translation 🇨🇦

Love Don’t Cost a Thing 🇺🇸

Maid in Manhattan 🇨🇦

Mars Attacks! 🇺🇸

Marshall 🇺🇸

Mom: Seasons 1-8 🇨🇦

Mother! 🇨🇦

Mystery Men 🇺🇸

The Nutty Professor 🇺🇸

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps 🇺🇸

Once Upon a Time in America 🇺🇸

Open Season 2 🇺🇸

Ouija 🇨🇦

PAW Patrol: Season 8

Project X 🇨🇦

Public Enemies 🇨🇦

The Queen 🇨🇦

Rango 🇨🇦

Rhyme & Reason 🇺🇸

School of Rock 🇺🇸

The Shawshank Redemption 🇨🇦

Sisters 🇨🇦

Sixteen Candles 🇨🇦

The Spiderwick Chronicles 🇨🇦

Step Brothers 🇨🇦

Straight Outta Compton 🇨🇦

Stretch 🇨🇦

S.W.A.T.: Seasons 1-4 🇨🇦

Tears of the Sun 🇺🇸

Turbo 🇨🇦

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This unflinching series documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, from al-Qaida’s roots in the 1980s to America’s forceful response, both at home and abroad.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins 🇺🇸

Yesterday 🇨🇦

September 2

Afterlife of the Party (NETFLIX FILM): Cassie lives to party… until she dies in a freak accident. Now this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings.

Dumb and Dumber To 🇨🇦

Final Account 🇺🇸

Q-Force (NETFLIX SERIES): Agent Steve Maryweather was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency, until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, they sent him off into obscurity. Instead, he assembled LGBTQ+ squad of misfits – together they’re Q-Force.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada August 27 to September 2nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on August 26, 2021.