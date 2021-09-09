New on Netflix September 10-16: Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in Kate

September 10
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇩🇪): When his home is threatened by humans, a young dragon summons the courage to seek a mythical paradise where dragons can live in peace and fly free.
- Kate (NETFLIX FILM): Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.
- Lucifer: The Final Season (NETFLIX SERIES): Lucifer scored the promotion, but does he really want the job? Plus, Chloe prepares to give up detective work, Amenadiel joins the LAPD, and more.
- Metal Shop Masters (NETFLIX SERIES): Sparks fly and tensions flare in Metal Shop Masters, a fierce, fiery competition between 7 of America’s top welding legends. Hosted by Jo Koy, over the course of six episodes, these iron men and women race against the clock in challenging builds ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles, all judged on both form and function. Pressure, heat and hustle makes for grinding work, and in the end, only one will forge a path to victory and the title of Metal Shop Master.
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵) 🇺🇸: As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they’re on a journey to adventure!
- Prey (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): A wilderness trip turns deadly when five bickering hikers are inexplicably pursued by an unseen — and unrelenting — hunter.
- Yowamushi Pedal 🇺🇸
- Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road 🇺🇸
September 11
- Child’s Play 🇨🇦
September 12
- The Wolf of Wall Street 🇨🇦
September 13
- Code 8 🇨🇦
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This ambitious series covers the trailblazing Inspiration4 mission in near real-time, bringing viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Episodes 3 & 4 premiere Sept. 13.
September 14
- A StoryBots Space Adventure (NETFLIX FAMILY): Join the StoryBots and the crew of the historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission as they search for answers to kids’ questions about space.
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 🇨🇦
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, take unusual and amusing trips to foreign lands in an attempt to strengthen their bond.
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Travelers Megan Batoon, Jo Franco and Luis D. Ortiz discover more enchanting vacation properties for every budget and dish out tips for perfect stays.
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold (NETFLIX FAMILY): After a plane crash leaves Bear with amnesia, he must make choices to save the missing pilot and survive in this high-stakes interactive adventure.
September 15
- Castle and Castle: Season 2 🇨🇦
- Coming to America 🇨🇦
- Nailed It!: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a cash prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.
- Nightbooks (NETFLIX FILM): Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch’s magical apartment forever.
- Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
- Schumacher (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪): The life of Michael Schumacher, who rose to a Formula One icon thanks to a daring and defiant spirit, is explored in this insightful documentary.
- Stardust 🇨🇦
- Too Hot To Handle Latino (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)): A group of singles from across Latin America are challenged to give up sex. But on this reality show, abstinence comes with a silver lining: US$100,000.
September 16
- Final Space: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦: Gary and his crew strive to survive the chaos and carnage of Final Space and elude the evil Invictus who’s eager to harness Mooncake’s powers.
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (NETFLIX FAMILY): Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.
- Jaws 🇺🇸
- Jaws 2 🇺🇸
- Jaws 3 🇺🇸
- Jaws: The Revenge 🇺🇸
- Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14 🇨🇦
- My Heroes Were Cowboys (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Robin Wiltshire, an immigrant inspired by the iconography of the Hollywood western, finds meaning and redemption through the art of horse training.
- Zombieland: Double Tap 🇨🇦
Last Updated on September 9, 2021.