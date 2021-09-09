New on Netflix September 10-16: Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in Kate

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between September 10-16th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix September 10-16th list, headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson in Kate about a poisoned assassin who has 24 hours to find out who ordered her death.

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇩🇪): When his home is threatened by humans, a young dragon summons the courage to seek a mythical paradise where dragons can live in peace and fly free.

Kate (NETFLIX FILM): Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.

Lucifer: The Final Season (NETFLIX SERIES): Lucifer scored the promotion, but does he really want the job? Plus, Chloe prepares to give up detective work, Amenadiel joins the LAPD, and more.

Metal Shop Masters (NETFLIX SERIES): Sparks fly and tensions flare in Metal Shop Masters, a fierce, fiery competition between 7 of America's top welding legends. Hosted by Jo Koy, over the course of six episodes, these iron men and women race against the clock in challenging builds ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles, all judged on both form and function. Pressure, heat and hustle makes for grinding work, and in the end, only one will forge a path to victory and the title of Metal Shop Master.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵) 🇺🇸: As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they're on a journey to adventure!

Prey (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): A wilderness trip turns deadly when five bickering hikers are inexplicably pursued by an unseen — and unrelenting — hunter.

A wilderness trip turns deadly when five bickering hikers are inexplicably pursued by an unseen — and unrelenting — hunter. Yowamushi Pedal 🇺🇸

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road 🇺🇸

September 11

Child’s Play 🇨🇦

September 12

The Wolf of Wall Street 🇨🇦

September 13

Code 8 🇨🇦

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This ambitious series covers the trailblazing Inspiration4 mission in near real-time, bringing viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Episodes 3 & 4 premiere Sept. 13.

September 14

September 15

Castle and Castle: Season 2 🇨🇦

Coming to America 🇨🇦

Nailed It!: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a cash prize. It's part reality contest, part hot mess.

Nightbooks (NETFLIX FILM): Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch's magical apartment forever.

Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch’s magical apartment forever. Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪): The life of Michael Schumacher, who rose to a Formula One icon thanks to a daring and defiant spirit, is explored in this insightful documentary.

The life of Michael Schumacher, who rose to a Formula One icon thanks to a daring and defiant spirit, is explored in this insightful documentary. Stardust 🇨🇦

Too Hot To Handle Latino (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)): A group of singles from across Latin America are challenged to give up sex. But on this reality show, abstinence comes with a silver lining: US$100,000.

September 16

Final Space: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦: Gary and his crew strive to survive the chaos and carnage of Final Space and elude the evil Invictus who's eager to harness Mooncake's powers.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (NETFLIX FAMILY): Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.

Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor. Jaws 🇺🇸

Jaws 2 🇺🇸

Jaws 3 🇺🇸

Jaws: The Revenge 🇺🇸

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14 🇨🇦

My Heroes Were Cowboys (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Robin Wiltshire, an immigrant inspired by the iconography of the Hollywood western, finds meaning and redemption through the art of horse training.

Robin Wiltshire, an immigrant inspired by the iconography of the Hollywood western, finds meaning and redemption through the art of horse training. Zombieland: Double Tap 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 10-16th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

