Amazon announces Fire TV 4-Series television

Last week we reported that Amazon might be getting ready to announces a new TV for purchase. This week the company announced its new Fire TV 4-Series. This is a full-size TV with Fire TV OS built-in. Amazon isn’t making the Fire TV 4-Series, though; they leave the manufacturing to Pioneer and Toshiba.

We initially guessed that TCL might be one of the manufacturers of these TVs, but we were wrong on that. The announcement of the Fire TV 4-Series was made jointly with Best Buy, so you can surely expect that these TVs will be on Best Buy shelves and online.

“Fire TV’s vision is to unite the best hardware, software, and Alexa voice control to make entertainment simple, delightful, and affordable,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “Today, we’re thrilled that Best Buy is bringing Pioneer back to the TV space and helping Toshiba to showcase the power of far-field voice – all with Fire TV built-in.” “We’re excited to continue our work with Amazon to bring our customers new Fire TVs from Pioneer and Toshiba,” said Luke Motschenbacher, Category Officer at Best Buy. “The new lineup gives our customers even more options to get the latest technology that fits their needs.” Amazon

Pioneer Fire TV 4-Series

The Pioneer smart TV with Fire TV lineup is a new addition to the Fire TV family of devices and delivers a stunning TV viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD for impeccable clarity, contrasts, and colors across 43” and 50” model sizes. The Pioneer series will feature picture-in-picture functionality and High Dynamic Range specs such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision. For audio, the series features multi-room music capabilities and surround-sound experiences through DTS Virtual X. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa; customers can use their voice to discover and watch over one million movies and TV episodes from leading apps and easily manage picture and sound settings across the series. Amazon

Toshiba Fire TV 4-Series

Best Buy will also deliver an all-new series of Toshiba smart TVs with Fire TV that utilize far-field voice natively through a 4-array microphone built into the TVs. Customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of Alexa hands-free on the Toshiba series, allowing for voice interactions from across the room. Alexa helps you get more out of your TV—view, and control connected devices, get tailored content recommendations, watch the latest entertainment on your favorite apps on your biggest screen, and more. The series, expected by Spring 2022, will also deliver high-end picture quality in large format sizes (55”, 65” & 75”) and will include motion processing and local dimming. Additional details will be announced in the coming months. Amazon

Pricing and Availabilty

The Pioneer series will be available in 43” and 50” at Amazon and Best Buy. The 43” will begin shipping in late September, and the 50” will ship in early November in the United States and Canada.

Customers who purchase their Fire TV smart TVs on Amazon can conveniently pick them up at their local Best Buy store.

