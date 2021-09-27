YouTube TV users may be losing NBC Universal channels starting Sept. 30th

YouTube TV was a hit when it first debuted. It was affordable and provided a nice variety of live TV that users could enjoy without a contract. Since then, the price has jumped from US$35 to US$65 with little added benefit or features, at least in the opinion of some.

Now, the offerings may be getting slimmer. According to 9to5 Mac, NBC Universal is in a contract dispute with YouTube TV, which may end up with 14+ channels being removed from the service. Those channels include NBC, SyFy, USA, Bravo, and more. NBC Universal made a statement on the dispute, and YouTube has acknowledged the disagreement as well.

NBCUniversal is seeking fair rates from Google for YouTube TV’s continued carriage of the only portfolio offering entertainment, Hispanic, news, and sports networks. Unfortunately, Google is refusing to make a deal at these fair rates and is willing to withhold entertainment, news, and sports programming from their paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans that they are at risk of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands. NBC Universal

For its part, YouTube TV says it will drop the price from US$65 to US$55 if they cannot come to terms.

If NBCU offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them. However, if we are unable to reach a deal by Thursday, the NBCU lineup of channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV and we will decrease our monthly price by $10, from $64.99 to $54.99 (while this content remains off our platform). YouTube

YouTube TV users can also sign up for Peacock TV separately if they want to continue to use these channels. But there are still a few days before the deadline of September 30th, and maybe these two will come to terms.

