New on Netflix October 1-7: Jake Gyllenhaal stars in The Guilty

If you're looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between October 1-7th.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix October 1-7th list, headlined by Jake Gyllenhaal who stars as a 911 operator in The Guilty.

Coming soon

These titles are coming sometime in October, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

A World Without (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩): Three spirited teenage girls join a self-improvement program that forces them into heartbreaking choices.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): Suicide, murder… or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.

A new series mixing crime, comedy and drama. The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In the early 2000s, Yoo Young-chul hammered his victims to death and cast fear across Seoul. This docuseries recounts the hunt for a prolific killer.

October 1

30 Days of Night 🇨🇦

A Dog’s Journey 🇨🇦

A Knight’s Tale 🇺🇸

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪): A colony of German Christians with a charismatic and manipulative leader establishes itself in Chile and becomes instrumental to the dictatorship.

Addams Family Values 🇨🇦

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 🇨🇦

An Inconvenient Truth 🇺🇸

Anatomy 🇨🇦

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 🇨🇦

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues 🇨🇦

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1 🇺🇸

As Good as It Gets 🇺🇸

Awakenings 🇺🇸

B.A.P.S. 🇺🇸

Bad Teacher 🇺🇸

Blades of Glory 🇨🇦

Bruce Almighty 🇨🇦

The Cabin in the Woods 🇨🇦

Catch Me If You Can 🇨🇦

The Cave 🇺🇸

Charlotte’s Web 🇨🇦

Corpse Bride 🇨🇦

Dark Shadows 🇨🇦

Desperado 🇺🇸

The Devil Inside 🇺🇸

The Devil’s Rejects 🇨🇦

Diana: The Musical (NETFLIX SPECIAL): The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening.

Double Team 🇺🇸

The DUFF 🇺🇸

Eagle Eye 🇺🇸

Endless Love 🇺🇸

Escape Plan 🇨🇦

Failure to Launch 🇨🇦

Flight 🇨🇦

Forever Rich (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): A rising rap superstar spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption — over the course of one long night.

Ghost 🇺🇸

Gladiator 🇺🇸

Good Boys 🇨🇦

Hairspray (2007) 🇺🇸

Heat 🇨🇦

The Holiday 🇺🇸

Jackass: The Movie 🇨🇦

Jet Li’s Fearless 🇺🇸

The Karate Kid (2010) 🇺🇸

Knock Knock 🇨🇦

The Guilty (NETFLIX FILM): 911 operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger—but soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. Directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Léon: The Professional 🇺🇸

MAID (NETFLIX SERIES): Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.

Mamma Mia! 🇨🇦

Men in Black 3 🇨🇦

The Missing 🇨🇦

Observe and Report 🇺🇸

Once Upon a Time in Mexico 🇺🇸

Paik’s Spirit (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Drinks keep the conversation flowing as culinary star Paik Jong-won and celebrity guests talk life, food and booze over intoxicating meals.

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦

Project X 🇺🇸

Ride Along 2 🇨🇦

The Ring 🇨🇦

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 🇺🇸

Rumor Has It… 🇺🇸

🎃 Scaredy Cats (NETFLIX FAMILY): On Willa Ward’s twelfth birthday, she inherits a beautiful charm necklace that belonged to her mother, who was a witch. She soon learns 2 bad witches, Wilma and Wanda are after her locket so they can have ultimate power, and she alongside her best friends Scout and Lily turn into cats to escape. They must learn to use the necklace and her witch powers to defeat the bad witches and save their town.

Saving Private Ryan 🇨🇦

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity 🇺🇸

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Meliodas and his friends jump back into action when the new era of peace is threatened by a powerful magical alliance that could spell the end for all.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams 🇺🇸

Spy Kids 3: Game Over 🇺🇸

Step Brothers 🇺🇸

Swallow (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬): Waylaid by life’s pressures in 1980s Lagos, Nigeria, Tolani becomes involved in drug smuggling with her streetwise friend and must face the fallout.

Till Death 🇺🇸

Titanic 🇺🇸

Tommy Boy 🇺🇸

The Ugly Truth 🇺🇸

Unthinkable 🇺🇸

Waterworld 🇺🇸

Wyatt Earp 🇨🇦

Zodiac 🇺🇸

October 3

After 🇨🇦

Scissor Seven: Season 3 (NETFLIX ANIME 🇨🇳): After his departure from Chicken Island, Seven makes a few detours before winding up in Xuanwu, where there’s a steep price on his head.

October 4

Blue’s Clues & You!: Season 1 🇨🇦

On My Block: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): Two years after going their separate ways, Ruby, Jamal, Monse and Cesar face new threats and must decide if their friendship is truly ride or die.

October 5

🎃 Escape The Undertaker (NETFLIX FILM): In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.

October 6

A Million Ways To Die in the West 🇨🇦

About a Boy 🇨🇦

Bad Sport (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Bad Sport looks at six unbelievable stories at the intersection of sports and crime, as told by the athletes, coaches and law enforcement officials at the center of the controversies. Episodes include the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic figure skating scandal; superstar Indycar driver Randy Lanier’s marijuana-smuggling operation; the Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scheme; the horse hitman at the center of an insurance fraud ring; Calciopoli, the biggest match-fixing scandal in Italian football history; and South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje’s tragic fall from grace.

Despicable Me 🇨🇦

Despicable Me 2 🇨🇦

Drag Me To Hell 🇨🇦

Dragonheart 🇨🇦

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things 🇺🇸

Fear 🇨🇦

The Five Juanas (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): Five women with the same birthmark set out to unravel the truth about their pasts and discover a tragic web of lies spun by a powerful politician.

Love Is Blind: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷): The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.

🎃 There’s Someone Inside Your House (NETFLIX FILM): Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves. There’s Someone Inside Your House is based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and written for the screen by Henry Gayden (Shazam!), directed by Patrick Brice (Creep) and produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster (The Conjuring) and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps (Stranger Things).

Werewolves Within 🇨🇦

October 7

The Billion Dollar Code (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): In 1990s Berlin, an artist and a hacker invented a new way to see the world. Years later, they reunite to sue Google for patent infringement on it.

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): It’s back — and beastier than ever. Follow six new singles as they strip away superficiality for a string of cheeky and charming costumed speed dates.

