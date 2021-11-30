Lights, camera, Crackle… See what’s new on Crackle in December 2021

December 2021 is just around the bend, which means new content is on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in December 2021.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for December 2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive in December 2021

Outbreak (Premiering December 1st)

In this Crackle Original series, the clock starts ticking in Montreal after a deadly virus infects the city’s homeless population. It’s up to Anne-Marie Leclerc (Julie LeBreton), a public health director, to hunt down and isolate the virus before a full-blown pandemic plays Russian roulette with the larger populace. Also stars Guillaume Cyr, Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin, Gabriel Sabourin, Félix-Antoine Tremblay and Reda Guerinik.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives in December 2021

The Great Debaters

Based on the true story of Melvin B. Tolson (Denzel Washington), a professor from the historically black Wiley College in East Texas. In 1935, Tolson inspired students to form the college’s first debating team and led it to defeat Harvard in national championships.

Lion

A five-year-old Indian boy is adopted by an Australian couple after getting lost hundreds of kilometers from home. 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family. With Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, and Rooney Mara.

Man of Tai Chi

Keanu Reeves makes his directorial debut in this explosive martial arts drama that reunites him with legendary Matrix Trilogy fight choreographer Yuen Wo Ping and stuntman Tiger Chen.

New Channels Coming to Crackle December 2021

I Saw Mommy Watching Crackle

We can’t blame your mom for watching Crackle, because Crackle has all the holiday hits Mom is looking for! Get your holiday into high gear with new classics like 12 Days of Christmas Eve (Molly Shannon), Christmas Break-In (Denise Richards), Snowtime! (Mariloup Wolfe), and A Dog for Christmas (Dene Cain)!

I’m Dreaming of a Michael Jai White Christmas

Michael Jai White is the perfect storm of action and adventure raining down a little heat on your holidays! Watch the temperature rise as you watch titles like S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (Sam Jaeger), Falcon Rising (Neal McDonough), Never Back Down: No Surrender (Josh Barnett), and Accident Man (Ashley Greene).

Merry Kissmas

When you’re watching Christmas classics on Crackle you’re ALWAYS under the mistletoe! Get all the festive feels with titles like An Evergreen Christmas (Naomi Judd), My Best Friend’s Christmas (Breanne Hill), Marry Us For Christmas (Malinda Williams), and the Crackle Original feature A Great North Christmas (Laura Mitchell).

Christmas TV on Crackle

Make this holiday season a classic with these Christmas episodes from your favorite classic TV shows. Enjoy the gift of TV gold with series such as NewsRadio (Phil Hartman), The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Highway to Heaven (Michael Landon), and My Two Dads (Paul Reiser).

Rolling with Jess Stone

Tom Selleck is Jesse Stone, the toughest cop in New England with the best-looking mustache. Join Jesse as he digs up the truth and takes on the bad guys in titles like Jesse Stone: Sea Change, Jesse Stone:Stone Cold, Jesse Stone: Night Passage, and Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise.

Crackle Spotlight Titles December 2021

Chain of Command

After finding his brother murdered after returning from duty, Webster (Michael Jai White) searches for the perpetrators but discovers a conspiracy that cuts deep inside the U.S. government.

The Last Witch Hunter

Vin Diesel is an immortal witch hunter who clashes with the supernatural in an epic battle to save the human race.

Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer

Elliot (Josh Hutcherson), a small but determined horse, travels to the North Pole to compete for a spot alongside the famous reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh. Against all odds, Elliot and his friend Hazel the goat set out to prove that no dream is too big.

Better Watch Out

On a quiet suburban street, a babysitter (Olivia DeJonge) must defend a twelve-year-old boy from intruders, only to discover it’s far from a normal home invasion.

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

Small-town police chief Jesse Stone (Tom Selleck) almost loses his job after the attempted murder of his close friend and colleague, the Captain.

Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters

The definitive Ghostbusters documentary charts the making of the greatest supernatural comedy of all time. Interviews with Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and others reveal a journey of ingenuity and innovation, along with a wealth of surprising anecdotes. Forty-six insightful, entertaining and heartfelt cast and crew interviews accompany never-before-seen archive material. This documentary demonstrates how the filmmakers collectively defied time constraints and all manner of technical challenges to make the movie that changed the film industry forever.

Fish

A spin-off from Barney Miller with Vigoda’s character now retired from the New York Police Department to run a home for juvenile delinquents.

Snow Queen

Filled with magic, danger, and sweeping adventure, this Hans Christian Andersen classic follows a young girl (Chelsea Hobbs) into a fantastic and unknown world of legend and superstition where love unfolds as the greatest mystery of all.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A single mother falls for a stranger her father brings home for the holiday season. However, he is unimpressed with her attitude towards Christmas. Starring Brooke Burns and Henry Winkler.

Tin Man

An imaginative reworking of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” with modern-day twists with Zooey Deschanel.

The Chosen

A charismatic fisherman drowning in debt. A troubled woman wrestling with real demons. A young tax collector ostracized by society. A religious leader questioning his faith tradition.

Additional New Movies in December

Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ With The Godmother

Grand Piano

High-Rise

I Am Not Your Negro

Man on Wire

Mother

Nature Calls

New Year New us

Venus and Serena

What Just Happened?

Additional New T.V. Shows in December

Beverly Hills Pawn (Season 1, 36 episodes)

Branson Taxi (Season 1, 12 episodes)

Def Comedy Jam (Season 7, 12 episodes)

Dragnet (Season 1, 1 episodes)

Dragnet (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Dragnet (Season 3, 9 episodes)

Dragnet (Season 4, 6 episodes)

Dragnet (Season 5, 5 episodes)

Dragnet (Season 6, 1 episodes)

Dragnet (Season 8, 2 episodes)

Living Large Hollywood (Season 1, 25 episodes)

Petticoat Junction (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Petticoat Junction (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Petticoat Junction (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Petticoat Junction (Season 4, 4 episodes)

Petticoat Junction (Season 5, 4 episodes)

Petticoat Junction (Season 6, 4 episodes)

The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes (Season 1, 39 episodes)

Treasure King (Season 1, 8 episodes)

Weird Or What? With William Shatner (Season 1, 10 episodes) (Premiering December 16th)

Weird Or What? With William Shatner (Season 2, 10 episodes) (Premiering December 16th)

What do you think of the December 2021 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? If you liked the December 2021 edition, stay tuned for next month’s! Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on November 30, 2021.