Project Maybach is all kinds of weird

I haven’t kept track of the number of electric cars on the market, but I’m pretty confident that all the major car brands are doing electric in one way or another. Thanks to the popularity and sales of Tesla, most car companies have little choice but to adapt. Now, Mercedes is showing off one of the strangest electric cars I’ve seen, Project Maybach.

Project Maybach is an electric car concept from Mercedes-Benz’s Maybach luxury arm, and it certainly looks interesting. Project Maybach is a joint design effort between Maybach and fashion designer Virgil Abloh if that’s not weird already. The car is nearly 20-feet in length and is a two-door coupe made for off-road use.

The rear end looks like an old Ford Maverick, and the front blends the Maybach aesthetic with Range Rover looks. The hood stretches far and wide like an old-school Lincoln Continental, and the roof has a rack that screams Audi. Even tubular running boards harken to a Jeep Wrangler or other American off-road vehicle.

The interior of Project Maybach is far more luxurious and seems well-appointed; it doesn’t match what the exterior is.

It is a strange and ugly piece of machinery that seems like a patchwork of other designs, at least that’s my opinion. Let’s call it the apocalypse vehicle for the rich and snooty.

Inspired by unconventional standards, the battery-electric coupe’s early unveiling comes as a tribute to the late creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, who passed from complications of cancer this past week. The Virgil Abloh Project Maybach EV challenges the status quo by rethinking what you’d expect a Maybach luxury coupe to be. How? This one’s built for exploration on rugged terrain. Yep, the all-electric off-road coupe combines Mercedes-Maybach design language with elements inspired by the outdoors. It is nearly 20 feet long and features two-tone paint, a transparent hood, flared fenders, beefy BFGoodrich tires, tubular running boards, and a built-in roof rack with support bars that run from the hood to the rear decklid like the exoskeleton-style racks you’ve probably seen on some modified Jeep Wranglers. Mercedes did not disclose battery size, range, or other specifications, but does any of that really matter? If it helps, the Project Maybach EV can accommodate solar panels beneath the (clear) hood. Motortrend

We highly doubt this will ever see production, but I guess you never know; it could happen. We’re more impressed with the already in production Apocalypse Hellfire, although the Hellfire isn’t electric and burns through gas like a whale eating krill.

