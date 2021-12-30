Samsung is counting on the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 to be the future of smartphones

Samsung had an exciting year in its mobile division last year. The company did not release a new version of its beloved Note series and saw great success with its S series. Samsung also made a significant push of its two foldable devices, the Z Fold3, and the Z Flip3.

These devices are 3rd generation foldables, and foldables are the future Samsung is counting on for smartphones. Many have speculated that the Note was left out in 2021 to give the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 some room to breathe and influence buyers in a new direction, and it seems to have worked.

In the first month since launch, Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 exceeded total accumulative sales of Samsung foldable devices in 2020. The company also says that the foldable smartphone market is predicted to grow tenfold by 2023.

Samsung has issued a press release on foldable, which you can read here and we’ve pulled some key points you can read below:

After a decade of progress and three generations of innovation, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 brought enhanced durability and an improved user experience to foldables. Not only have they set a new standard in the industry, but they rekindled consumer interest in smartphones in general. The Infinity Flex Display and Samsung UTG, for example, enabled the world’s first folding glass display. While its screen may be a continuous piece of glass, a foldable’s body features two distinct components. This unique structure meant that in order to maintain a design slim enough for daily use, engineers would have to completely rethink the placement of internal components. That challenge included designing a new internal cooling system as well as a dual-battery system with technology that optimizes multiple power sources as one. This unprecedented push in innovation has sparked a surging demand for foldable devices, bringing more users to the Galaxy family than ever before. Compared to the Galaxy Note20, Samsung has seen a 150 percent[1] increase in consumers who switched smartphone brands for the Galaxy Z Flip3, and a 140 percent increase compared to the Galaxy S21. As more consumers become aware of foldables’ incredible potential, interest in the category will continue to grow. With a variety of innovations set to make their way to consumers in the coming years, Samsung will continue to lead the foldables category with even more pioneering technology. Samsung

