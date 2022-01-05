[CES 2022] Lenovo announces new business portfolio and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is the standout

Lenovo has made several announcements for CES 2022, but we think their standout is in their business line of devices. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 was already outed some weeks ago in a leak, and now we can confirm it is a reality. First, let’s rundown the other devices in the company’s business portfolio.

The company announced the ThinkCentre neo line of desktops, the new ThinkBook 13x Gen 2, a ThinkBook Wireless Multi-Device Charging Mat, the ThinkBook 14 Gen4+ i, and the ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ i. Here’s what Lenovo’s press release had to say about these new devices.

ThinkCentre

70t | 30a 24 | 50s

Today, we announce three models in the neo range powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors: ThinkCentre neo 70t, ThinkCentre 50s, and ThinkCentre neo 30a 24. ThinkCentre neo 70t is a tower model designed to meet the needs of high-performance content creators, developers and anyone who works with complex workloads. It features up to 128GB DDR5 memory, up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Ti GPU, giving it the benefit of the NVIDIA Studio platform, and 2TB HDD / 1TB SSD storage to perform multiple tasks without disruptions. Taking collaboration to the next level is easier than ever with the Smart Cable, which instantly connects two computing devices while simultaneously operating them within one screen. Using neo 70t’s Smart Storage feature, it is easy to automatically backup data securely and access it from multiple devices. ThinkCentre neo 50s is a small form factor desktop designed to provide performance and space savings in a 7.4liter design. EPEAT Gold certified for energy efficiency and Intelligent Cooling Engine 5.0 ensures the desktop runs with optimal power consumption. TÜV-certified Ultra-Low Noise (ULN) and packaging made from ocean-bound plastic, as well as raw materials that are painting-free, promise quiet performance and environmental friendliness. ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 is a collaborative all-in-one (AIO) desktop with a 23.8-inch FHD 16:9 WVA (Wide Viewing Angle) display, audio by Harman® and a retractable webcam. Focused on delivering a highly productive AIO and a smarter conferencing experience, neo 30a 24 includes AI Meeting Manager that offers Real time Translator, Voice to Text, Subtitles, Meeting Notes Editor and Amazon® Alexa® Voice Interaction for futuristic collaboration experience. Lenovo Smart Appearance enhances facial features and blurs the background for professional-grade video conferencing. Lenovo

ThinkBook

13x | 14 | 16

ThinkBook has always been designed with the end user in mind. The latest laptops are no exception with vibrant high refresh rate displays and high screen-to-body ratios, slim form factors and smarter features. Co-engineering with Intel, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 is a very thin (12.9mm) and light (1.21kg) premium aluminum laptop design that will meet the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop through Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, fast charge and intelligent collaboration. Featuring the latest Intel 12 th Gen Core U-Series processors and designed for highly mobile professionals, 13x Gen 2 includes a bright EyeSafe certified 13.3-inch 16:10 display with high STB ratio greater than >91%, an edge-to-edge keyboard and optional touch. A large 56Whr battery and ambient light sensors to manage display power efficiency mean power anxiety is not on the agenda. A unique ThinkBook Wireless Multi-Device Charging Mat is optional and can deliver 65W wireless laptop charging 2 via Power by Contact, and the integrated Qi charger can charge a compatible mobile device up to 10W3. ThinkBook 14 and 16 Gen 4+ i offer highly flexible configuration options, from mainstream productivity needs to high performance models. All have a slimmer design to previous generation and move to 16:10 aspect ratio with a larger display area. Display options include a 90Hz 2880×1800 14-inch and a 120Hz 2560×1600 16-inch panel with hardware color calibration, and both can be powered by optional NVIDIA RTX graphics. A larger Touchpad with glass surface adds to the interactive experience and Dolby Atmos Speaker System delivers immersive audio for calls and entertainment. Lenovo

ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

Expanding screen real-estate for improved productivity and efficiency usually requires connecting a second display which is not typically portable. ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 changes that by introducing the industry’s first 17.3-inch laptop with a built-in secondary 8-inch full color LCD display.

Productive multi-tasking has become the new norm but often requires multiple devices and a larger workspace. Now with ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, that workspace becomes mobile. The ultra-wide 21:10 aspect ratio primary display already offers more space to take advantage of Windows 11 Snap layouts but adding a second touch-enabled display, with integrated digital pen, presents new productive scenarios:

Application sub tools 4 can be shown on second display freeing up main screen for creation

More engaging collaboration with full width conferencing adding a chat window on the second display5 , or a notepad function 6 to take notes during online meetings

Can be used as a drawing board to edit or refine images; the integrated digital pen 7 with ColorKing Plus enables faster, more accurate color matching

A “waterfall” capability is very useful during document editing as source pages can extend from the main to the second display

A “Magic Launcher” 8 can place frequently used application icons on the second display for quick access

The calculator function makes navigating spreadsheets or financial applications a breeze, group launch can even be configured to automatically open the calculator when launching a spreadsheet, for example.

Smartphone mirroring 9 onto the second display improves multitasking and synergy across devices

17.3-inch primary display, 21:10 ultra-wide aspect ratio with 3072×1440 resolution at 120Hz, up to 400nits brightness and 90% screen-to-body (STB) ratio with Dolby Vision® support and Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe® certification

8-inch second LCD touch glass display with 800×1280 resolution

Integrated digital pen with ColorKing Plus and digital Pantone libraries

Smart Power button with integrated Fingerprint Reader

FHD Infrared Camera with physical privacy shutter

Harman/Kardon developed Dolby Atmos® Speaker System

Wi-Fi 6E for fast and stable connectivity

Backlit Keyboard and glass Click Pad

Pricing and Availability

ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will be available from May 2022, with starting price of US$1399.

ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 will be available from April 2022, with starting price of US$1099.

ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+ i will be available from April 2022, with starting price of US$839.

ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ i will be available from April 2022, with starting price of US$859.

ThinkCentre neo 70t will be available in selected markets from March 2022, no pricing given.

ThinkCentre neo 50s will be available from March 2022, with starting price of US$799.

ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 will be available from March 2022, with starting price of US$1069.

