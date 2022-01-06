[CES 2022] Razer’s latest concepts include modular gaming desk and haptic feedback gaming chair

Razer always has a cool concept or two they’ve been keeping under wraps for CES. This year at CES 2022, the company unveiled Project Sophia, the world’s first modular gaming desk concept, and the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense gaming chair.

Project Sophia

The Project Sophia modular gaming desk concept.

As mentioned above, Project Sophia is a modular gaming desk concept that allows users to reconfigure their workspace for tasks at hand. With up to 13 separate modules supported, each section can be configured with secondary screens, monitoring tools, touch-screen hotkey panels, pen tablets, external capture cards, and more making it an all-in-one solution for both gaming and work.

“Project Sophia is our futuristic vision of a multi-purpose gaming and workstation set-up which meets the very different needs of a variety of PC uses, negating the need to move between workspaces. The hot-swappable modular system allows users to quickly reconfigure their desk with near infinite flexibility, adapting Project Sophia not just for the task at hand, but also to the user’s particular preference. This is the future of the battlestation.” Richard Hashim, VP of Growth at Razer

The main surface is a customized PCB with an Intel processor and NVIDIA graphics. The module chassis is mounted magnetically under a glass tabletop, which also offers up a futuristic look as you can see the components underneath. And what would a Razer product be without RGB LEDs? In this case, an LED strip lines the outer edges and can be synced with the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem. To top it all off, this desk also includes a 65″ OLED display which will only enhance the gaming experience.

Enki Pro HyperSense

The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense gaming chair with haptic feedback.

Last year, Razer introduced Project Brooklyn, a very futuristic gaming chair with a rollable display panel. While we’re still waiting for that one to come to fruition, Razer has been working with D-BOX on a new gaming chair that features a haptic feedback unit. Not to say they’ve lowered their sights a bit, but this is one that I think would be more likely to hit the market sooner rather than later.

“With the Enki Pro HyperSense, Razer and D-BOX have built the most advanced gaming chair to date. Our combined efforts have resulted in a product that physically transforms the experience of games, movies and music through the use of cutting-edge high-fidelity haptic feedback. Razer’s unparalleled attention to detail and striking design, alongside D-BOX’s unmatched experience in haptic technology is laying the groundwork for the next generation of innovative home entertainment.” Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX

The Enki Pro HyperSense has an advanced haptic engine in the base that features 65,000 haptic variations and has a tactile feedback of +/- 1 G-Force. With a responsiveness of up to 5ms, feedback is virtually immediate. Over 2,200 games would be supported, including Forza Horizon 5 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Even unsupported games will get some haptic feedback as they can be set up to have the chair generate physical feedback when certain controller, keyboard, and mouse inputs are activated. Like the D-BOX movie chairs, this gaming chair would also be a treat when watching movies or listening to music on your computer.

What do you think about Project Sophia and the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense gaming chair? Do you hope one or both of these actually make it to market? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

