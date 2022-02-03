Key benefits of digital contract management processes

Digital transformation is one of the most significant changes affecting every company today. Although brands have been increasingly investing in opportunities to use technology to improve their operations for some time, the pandemic took the demand for innovation to a new level.

According to McKinsey, the challenges of the pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of many companies by approximately seven years. Organizations are now embracing digital innovation faster than ever, looking for ways to become more productive, efficient, and cost-effective.

With contract management standing out as one of the most time-consuming and complex aspects of the business lifecycle for many organizations, it makes sense that countless companies are choosing to make their contact management process digital as part of a DX strategy.

Here are a few ways that a digital contact management process stands to benefit your business.

1. Shorter Approval Times

One of the most significant benefits of digitizing various processes in the current business landscape is the ability to bring people together towards shared goals in a cloud-ready environment.

With contract management software to digitize the contract management strategy, companies can align staff members and offer instant access to contract information to people who need it most.

When a user can simply open their laptop and access the latest version of a contract without having to wait for a fax or a document in the post, approvals happen much faster. Many contract management solutions also come with tools to help maintain momentum with the contract workflow. This means you can quickly get an insight into the position each contract is at in the approval process.

2. Improved Audit Preparation

When it comes to managing contracts in a digital landscape, one of the biggest concerns facing many companies is preparing for potential audits. Companies need to ensure they can track the trail of their entire contract history with just the click of a mouse.

The right technology to enhance your contract management process can make it easier to create entire ecosystems of audible information. Business leaders can even choose to standardize their contract templates, so it’s easier to sort through information with a consistent experience.

Since an online environment constantly updates the latest versions of your contracts in the cloud, you don’t need to worry about dealing with out-of-date information, either.

3. Improved Visibility

Unlike paper-based strategies for contract management, storing your files and signatures in one central repository on the cloud allows for better reporting and easier access to crucial members of your team. The latest tools for contract management provide business leaders with complete control over who has access to each contract and what they can do with the information.

Comprehensive access management not only boosts the chances of the right information reaching the right people but it can also reduce some of the risks associated with sharing sensitive information. Additionally, because you’re managing the entire contract lifecycle in a digital environment, there’s also more scope for collecting important information for reporting purposes.

Many of the top contract management tools will allow you to keep track of valuable metrics like completion rates, as well as give you insights into where the most time is wasted in your workflows, boosting opportunities to improve productivity and minimize bottlenecks.

4. More Efficient Workflows

Digital tools for contract management bring the entire approval and contract management process into a cloud environment, where people working from home and around the world can keep track of essential information.

Integrated processes make it easy to set up alert notifications to inform members of your team when they need to make a change to a document or when someone else has signed an important part of a contract.

In this manner, companies can reduce the chances they’ll miss out on important information, like an upcoming renewal date. Some tools will even allow you to set automatic recurring alarms which don’t reset until an essential action is taken. Business leaders can build entire end-to-end pathways for their teams which ensure crucial processes are completed as quickly and securely as possible.

5. Better Document Management

Moving your contact management into a digital environment isn’t just a great way to improve visibility or improve your chances of meeting high compliance standards; it can also make the entire document management process more efficient.

With a digital contract management tool, companies don’t have to rely on messy filing cabinets, which make it impossible to search for crucial information in a hurry. Employees can find the files they need in their ecosystem using optical character recognition or metadata-based indexing.

This means all the information relevant to each specific case can be much easier to find and accessible within a single location. With a central environment for tracking and managing crucial information, keeping on top of your company’s essential documentation can be easier than ever.

Digital Contract Management Just Makes Sense

In a world that can change drastically overnight, companies are discovering the only way to remain as agile and flexible as possible is to digitize wherever they can. Upgrading time-consuming, costly, and exhausting processes like contract management with digital technology can make businesses more efficient, productive, and cost-effective.

For companies who spend a lot of time and money on contract management today, upgrading to a digital environment could be the most powerful way to take your operations to a new level.

Last Updated on February 3, 2022.