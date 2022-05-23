Samsung announces the availability of its new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor

At CES 2022, Samsung announced several monitors, including the new Neo G8. Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G8 offers razor-sharp performance for even the most dedicated PC gamers as the world’s first 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG).

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Samsung says its performance matches its stunning picture quality featuring Quantum Mini-LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness, and a million-to-one static contrast ratio, bringing out the most subtle details from gloomy shadows to sun-scorched scenes. Samsung says local dimming zones were increased to 1,196 and combined with the highest 12-bit black levels to create unmatched picture quality.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is built with a similar design language as the Odyssey Neo G9, offering a sleek white exterior and multiple easy-access ports for no desk mess. The 1000R curved display fills your peripheral vision and draws you into the character’s shoes.

“Beautiful colors leap off the screen into a user’s natural environment” with CoreSync lighting on the backside of the monitor, which automatically detects colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a more profound sense of immersion.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 supports Adaptive-Sync with NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards and AMD Radeon graphics cards.

You can reserve the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ (Model: G85NB) starting today on Samsung’s website. You can get a $50 coupon for the monitor when you reserve your order. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 will be available for purchase on June 6, 2022.

