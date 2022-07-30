MOUNTAIN celebrates 4 years with discounts on keyboards and mice

We first heard of MOUNTAIN a little over a year ago here at Techaeris. Its flagship keyboard, the Everest Max, easily earned a Top Pick of 2021 Award for its modularity and performance. The modular keyboard company was founded in July 2018 and is offering some decent discounts on its keyboards, mice, and accessories.

Estimated reading time: 0 minutes

MOUNTAIN didn’t stop with the Everest modular keyboard and also has a mouse (the Makula 67) and recently released the Everest 60 — a 60% version of its flagship device. The company’s keyboards not only offer up modularity with removable and left/right placable number pads, but are also well constructed with premium materials, and factory-lubed Cherry optimizers on the Cherry MX (Everest Core/Max) and proprietary MOUNTAIN switches (Everest 60) for optimal performance.

A sample configuration for the Mountain Everest Max modular mechanical keyboard.

To celebrate the 4th anniversary of the company, MOUNTAIN is offering up discounts on all of their products for a limited time. The discounts include (prices in USD):

Everest Max: $199.99+ (reg $249.99+)

Everest Core: $99.99 (reg $149.99)

Everest 60: $99.99 (reg $139.99)

Everest 60 Numpad: $39.99 (reg $49.99)

Makalu 67: $39.99 (reg $59.99)

MOUNTAIN Resin Esc Keycap: $19.99 (reg $29.99)

Coiled Aviator USB Cable – Space Cables: $69.99 (reg $89.99)

Nunatak Mouse Pad: $9.99 (reg $14.99)

Nunatak Mouse Pad – Blue Range: $29.99 (reg $39.99)

If you’re interested in picking up one of the items listed above, head over to the company’s website.

What do you think about the MOUNTAIN 4th anniversary sale? Are you going to be picking up one of their keyboards or mice? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on July 30, 2022.