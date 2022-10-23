Beware of this Veridian Credit Union phishing scam text

Veridian Credit Union is a bank with physical branches in Iowa and Nebraska but also does business online. I’d never heard of Veridian Credit Union until today, and even after hearing about them, I have no plans to do business with them.

My encounter with the name Veridian Credit Union came as a text message. The message said that my Veridian Credit Union account had been suspended and provided a link to reverse the action immediately. The first flag that went up was that I don’t have an account with this credit union. The second flag is that financial institutions never contact you like this.

Veridian is aware of the problem, as it seems it’s been a recurring one. The company has a scam alert on its website and advises its customers to steer clear of these messages. We thought it was worth writing this piece up, seeing as the scammers are at it again. It’s important to note that your financial institution will not reach out to you via text. It’s more likely that if your account were compromised, they would shut it down and wait for you to contact them.

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

“If you clicked the link in the message and entered any sensitive information, please change your digital banking password immediately and monitor your transaction history. We encourage you to enable two-factor authentication for digital banking, where you’ll receive a text message or email to prove you’re the owner when you log in. You can also file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.”

Are you a Veridian Credit Union customer? Do you know a customer of theirs? Have you gotten these phishing scam texts? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on October 23, 2022.