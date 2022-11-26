The (evolving) Techaeris Black Friday/Cyber Monday tech & gaming deal guide

Yes, we know there are a million Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal guides out there. While many are broken up and quite wordy, we’re going to try something new here this year at Techaeris. On that note, we’ve compiled a list that will be updated as we find more deals for you this Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Hopefully, you find something you need or want here and happy shopping.
You can also check out some more
Samsung and BLUETTI Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals as well. Amazon Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals
Of course, there are plenty of hourly and other Black Friday deals to be had over on
Amazon as well. Here’s a quick list of some Amazon deals that can be found:
Computers & video games:
Up to 67% off Gaming laptops, desktops, and monitors for entry-level gamers:
Up to 44% off Gaming laptops, desktops, and monitors for advanced gamers:
Up t o 38% off Internal computer components:
Up to 70% off Laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo and more:
Up to 44% off Logitech Keyboards, Mice, Headsets, Webcams, and more:
Up to 40% off Logitech G Gaming Deals:
Up to 56% off Monitor Deals from Acer, AOC, Dell, ViewSonic, Sceptre and more:
Up to 40% off Professional & small business monitors:
Up to 4 9% off Razer Gaming Headphones & Mics:
Up to 54% off Samsung memory and external storage:
Up to 67% off Samsung Monitors:
Up to 40% off Turtle Beach Gaming Accessories:
Up to 50% off
NOTE: All prices are in USD (unless otherwise noted). Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing may not be live yet on all links. If you are in Canada, the Amazon links should take you to the corresponding Amazon.ca product page if it exists.
Audio Headsets/Earbuds
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i CA$138.99 CA$88.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 CA$268.99 CA$228.99 Amazon (CA) Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds $129.99 $89.99 Amazon, Ra z er Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds $199.99 $99.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus Headset $199.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus X Headset $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds $29.99 $19.99 Amazon Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Headphones $99.99 $41.99 Amazon Skullcandy Indy Fuel True Wireless Earbuds $99.99 $44.99 Amazon THX Onyx Portable DAC Headphone Amplifier $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer Treblab Z2 Over Ear Workout Headphones $119.97 $69.95 Amazon Backpacks
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Recon 15 Rolltop Backpack $129.99 $90.99 Raz e r Razer Rogue 13 Backpack $59.99 $41.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Rogue 17 Backpack $149.99 $104.99 Amazon, Raz e r Bluetooth Speakers
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker $89.97 $39.95 Amazon Treblab HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker $119.97 $69.96 Amazon Teblab HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker $169.97 $118.35 Amazon Computer Accessories
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger $64.99 $36 Monoprice Sabrent 4-Port USB 2.0 Hub $12.99 $8.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub $19.99 $17.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C Tool-Free M.2 Enclosure $29.99 $22.99 Amazon, Sabrent Wacom One – $150 off $399.95 $249.95 Amazon Wacom Intuos – $30 off $69.95 $39.95 Amazon Computers
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON Consoles/Gaming
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Amazon Luna Controller w/ one month Luna+ $69.99 $39.99 Amazon Xbox Series S $299.99 $249.99 Amazon, Microsoft Console Accessories/Components
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Logitech G G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel & Pedals (PlayStation) $399.99 $199.99 Amazon Logitech G G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel & Pedals (Xbox) $299.99 $199.99 Amazon PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller $69.99 $49.99 Amazon Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5 $19.99 $14.99 Amazon, Sabrent Razer Wolverine V2 (Xbox/PC) $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Raz e r Xbox Core Wireless Controller $64.99 $49.99 Amazon Furniture (Desks/Chairs)
Gaming Headsets
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Astro A40 TR Wired Headset $149.99 $99.99 Amazon Astro A50 Wireless Headset w/ Base $299.99 $249.99 Amazon Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal $499 $299 Amazon, Microsoft Razer Barracuda X $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kraken Ultimate $129.99 $77.99 Amazon, Razer Gaming Keyboards
Gaming Mice
Gaming Speakers
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Nommo $129.99 $116.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Nommo Chroma $169.99 $152.99 Amazon, Razer Home Security
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON! Home Theatre
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Amazon Fire TV OMNI Series 4K UHD Smart TV w/ Alexa $519.99+ $389.99+ Amazon JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar w/ Subwoofer $349.95 $199.95 Amazon LG OLED Evo C2 4K Smart TV $1,599.99+ $1,397.99+ Amazon Monoprice Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount for LED TVs $89.99 $69.99 Monoprice Monoprice Premium 5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer $249.99 $179.99 Monoprice Roku Streaming Stick 4K $49.99 $24.99 A m azon Laptops
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI MateBook 14 CA$1,698.99 CA$1,198.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateBook D15 CA$1,098.99 CA$898.99 Amazon (CA) MSI Creator 17 Professional $2,349 $1,399 Amazon Razer Blade 14 $1,999.99+ $1,499.99+ Amazon, Razer Razer Blade 15 $1,799.99+ $1,549.99+ Amazon, Razer Mobile Accessories
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON Mobile Gaming
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller (w/ 1 month Game Pass Ultimate) $79.99 $63.99 Amazon Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld $349.99 $299.99 Amazon Razer Kishi For Android (Xbox) $99.99 $44.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kishi for iPhone $99.99 $59.99 Ama z on, Razer Razer Raiju Mobile for Android $149.99 $74.99 Amazon, Razer Monitors
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link BenQ EX240 $239.99 $209.99 Amazon BenQ EX240N $199.99 $169.99 Amazon HUAWEI MateView CA$898.99 CA$748.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateView GT 34 CA$748.99 CA$598.99 Amazon (CA) Monoprice Dark Matter 27″ QHD IGZO $349.99 $229.99 Monoprice Monoprice Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS $399.99 $199.99 Monoprice Monoprice 27″ Zero-G Curved $249.99 $169.99 Monoprice Monoprice 35″ Zero-G Curved $399.99 $319.99 Monoprice Razer Raptor 27 $799.99 $699.99 Am a zon, Razer Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G7 4K Gaming Monitor $1,299.99 $799.99 Amazon Samsung 49″ Odyssey Neo G9 4K Mini LED Gaming Monitor $2,499.99 $1,459.99 Amazon Networking
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON Smart Home
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Brilliant Smart Home Control/Light Switches $69.99+ $62.99+ Amazon, Brilliant Roborock S7 MaxV $859.99 $639.99 Amazon Roborock S7 MaxV Plus $1,159.99 $869.99 Amazon Smartphones
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Google Pixel 6a $449+ $299+ Amazon, Google Google Pixel 7 $599+ $499+ Amazon, Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $899+ $749+ Amazon, Google Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB) $999.99+ $769.99+ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,799.99+ $1,369.99+ Amazon Smartwatches
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Elite CA$428.99 CA$298.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic CA$798.99 CA$698.99 Amazon (CA) SSD/Storage Drives/Memory Cards
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $47.99 $26.67 Amazon SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $108.99 $69.03 Amazon Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5 $19.99 $14.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent M.2 SSD Heatsink $31 $24.99 Amazon, Sabrent Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD 1TB 2.5″ SSD (other capacities available) $149.99 $84.99 Amaz o n Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD (other capacities available) $379.99 $179.99 Amazon Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD w/ Heatsink (other capacities available) $399.99 $189.99 Ama z on Anker Products
Brand Model/Product Name MSRP Sale Purchase Link Anker Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W $59.99 $41.99 Amazon Anker USB C GaN Charger 30W $22.99 $15.99 Amazon Anker Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable $31.99 $21.99 Amazon Anker 333 USB-C to USB-C Cable 2-Pack $19.99 $16.09 Amazon Anker Anker 737 Power Bank $149.99 $99.99 Amazon Anker 45W Wall Charger w/5,000mAh 20W Portable Charger $69.99 $45.49 Amazon Anker Anker 622 Magnetic Battery w/PopSocket $69.99 $39.99 Amazon Anker Anker 535 Power Bank $69.99 $48.99 Amazon Anker Anker 757 Portable Power Station $1399.99 $979.99 Amazon Anker Anker 727 Charging Station $94.99 $64.99 Amazon Anker Anker 525 Charging Station $59.99 $41.99 Amazon Anker Anker 535 Portable Power Station $549.99 $419.99 Amazon Anker Anker 625 Solar Panel with Adjustable Kickstand $329.99 $239.99 Amazon Anker SHOP ALL OF ANKER/BLACK FRIDAY DEALS VISIT ANKER Amazon Video Games
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON
What do you think about the above Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals? What are you going to be picking up on Black Friday/Cyber Monday? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.
*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Read more on our
disclaimer page.
Last Updated on November 26, 2022.