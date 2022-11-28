Save big on Samsung soundbars on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is almost over, but we all know these deals go on for at least a few days beyond the advertised date. So be sure to check out these Samsung soundbars that will save you some cash and make a great Christmas gift for someone.
There are Samsung soundbars for everyone on this list, be sure to look it over closely and click the purchase link to find out more about the product and price! Remember, prices are subject to change, and Samsung could change any of these product prices and deals anytime.
Samsung Soundbars On Sale This Cyber Monday
|#
|Samsung
|MSRP
|Deal Price
|Purchase Link
|1
|HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Rear Speakers (2022)
|$1899
|$1399
|Samsung
|2
|HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Rear Speakers (2022)
|$1299
|$899
|Samsung
|3
|HW-Q800B 5.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X (2022)
|$999
|$699
|Samsung
|4
|HW-Q700B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos/DTS:X (2022)
|$699
|$399
|Samsung
|5
|HW-Q600B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos / DTS:X (2022)
|$599
|$329
|Samsung
|6
|HW-Q60B 3.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos / DTX Virtual:X (2022)
|$499
|$199
|Samsung
|7
|HW-S800B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos (2022)
|$899
|$599
|Samsung
|8
|HW-S60B 5.0ch All-in-One Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos (2022)
|$349
|$199
|Samsung
|9
|HW-S50B 3.0ch All-in-One Soundbar w/ Dolby 5.1 / DTS Virtual:X (2022)
|$249
|$149
|Samsung
|10
|HW-B650 3.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby 5.1 / DTS Virtual:X (2022)
|$399
|$209
|Samsung
|11
|HW-B550 2.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Audio / DTS Virtual:X (2022)
|$279
|$179
|Samsung
|12
|HW-B450 2.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Audio (2022)
|$199
|$129
|Samsung
|13
|MX-ST40B Sound Tower High Power Audio 160W (2022)
|$499
|$349
|Samsung
|14
|MX-ST50B Sound Tower High Power Audio 240W (2022)
|$699
|$499
|Samsung
|15
|SWA-W510 Subwoofer for Soundbar (2022)
|$299
|$199
|Samsung
|16
|SWA-9200S Wireless Rear Speaker Kits
|$149
|$99
|Samsung
|17
|HW-LST70T 3.0ch The Terrace Outdoor Soundbar w/ Dolby 5.1ch (2020)
|$1199
|$1199
|Samsung
|18
|SWA-9500S – Wireless Rear Speaker Kit w/ Dolby Atmos/DTS:X
|$299
|$199
|Samsung
|19
|SWA-9100S – Wireless Rear Speaker Kit
|$149
|$149
|Samsung
|20
|MX-ST90B Sound Tower High Power Audio 1700W (2022)
|$1199
|$799
|Samsung
Last Updated on November 28, 2022.