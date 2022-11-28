Save big on Samsung soundbars on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is almost over, but we all know these deals go on for at least a few days beyond the advertised date. So be sure to check out these Samsung soundbars that will save you some cash and make a great Christmas gift for someone.

There are Samsung soundbars for everyone on this list, be sure to look it over closely and click the purchase link to find out more about the product and price! Remember, prices are subject to change, and Samsung could change any of these product prices and deals anytime.

Be sure to check out our other deal posts from Best Buy, Samsung and our Black Friday evolving post.

Samsung Soundbars On Sale This Cyber Monday

Add to your home theater setup with a soundbar from Samsung!
#SamsungMSRPDeal PricePurchase Link
1HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Rear Speakers (2022)$1899$1399Samsung
2HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Rear Speakers (2022)$1299$899Samsung
3HW-Q800B 5.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X (2022)$999$699Samsung
4HW-Q700B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos/DTS:X (2022)$699$399Samsung
5HW-Q600B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos / DTS:X (2022)$599$329Samsung
6HW-Q60B 3.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos / DTX Virtual:X (2022)$499$199Samsung
7HW-S800B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos (2022)$899$599Samsung
8HW-S60B 5.0ch All-in-One Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos (2022)$349$199Samsung
9HW-S50B 3.0ch All-in-One Soundbar w/ Dolby 5.1 / DTS Virtual:X (2022)$249$149Samsung
10HW-B650 3.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby 5.1 / DTS Virtual:X (2022)$399$209Samsung
11HW-B550 2.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Audio / DTS Virtual:X (2022)$279$179Samsung
12HW-B450 2.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Audio (2022)$199$129Samsung
13MX-ST40B Sound Tower High Power Audio 160W (2022)$499$349Samsung
14MX-ST50B Sound Tower High Power Audio 240W (2022)$699$499Samsung
15SWA-W510 Subwoofer for Soundbar (2022)$299$199Samsung
16SWA-9200S Wireless Rear Speaker Kits$149$99Samsung
17HW-LST70T 3.0ch The Terrace Outdoor Soundbar w/ Dolby 5.1ch (2020)$1199$1199Samsung
18SWA-9500S – Wireless Rear Speaker Kit w/ Dolby Atmos/DTS:X$299$199Samsung
19SWA-9100S – Wireless Rear Speaker Kit$149$149Samsung
20MX-ST90B Sound Tower High Power Audio 1700W (2022)$1199$799Samsung

What do you think of these Samsung soundbars?

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on November 28, 2022.

