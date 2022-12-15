New on Netflix December 16-22: A CIA lawyer gets tangled up in politics in The Recruit

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between December 16-22nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 16-22nd list, which is headlined by The Recruit, in which a fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

Puzzle Gods: Match and switch elements to level up, defeat Little Hades and rescue the gods in this mythic puzzler. The Land of Olympus needs you!

Scriptic: Crime Stories: Find clues. Catch a killer. You’re the lead detective in this crime drama, and the victim’s cell phone — ripe with evidence — is hot in your hands.

Solitaire: Drag cards to arrange them in descending order with alternating colors. Sort all the suits from ace to king — it’s the timeless game you know and love.

Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game: Mix and mingle with sexy singles competing for your affection in this game based on the hit series. Will you go for love or give into temptation?

Coming soon in December

The Glory (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): After a childhood marked by pain and violence, a woman puts a carefully planned revenge scheme in motion. Starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.

And now for the Netflix December 16-22nd list:

December 16

A Storm for Christmas (NETFLIX SERIES 🇳🇴): Destinies collide when extreme weather traps travelers and workers at an airport, forcing them to spend the final hours leading up to Christmas together.

Posing as a private tutor, Azra secretly coaches students on achieving their goals in life and love — but not without a few bumps in the road. The Recruit (NETFLIX SERIES): A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

December 18

Lethal Weapon 2 🇨🇦

Lethal Weapon 3 🇨🇦

Lethal Weapon 4 🇨🇦

Side Effects 🇺🇸

December 19

Trolley (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A sudden tragedy brings the wife of a congressman out of her private life and forces her to confront family secrets and her own troubling past.

December 20

December 21

A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies. I AM A KILLER: Season 4 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): Premeditated deeds, tragic accidents or acts of self-defense? Murderers recount the harrowing crimes that landed them in prison with life sentences.

December 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): The games are deadlier, this world more wild and cruel; but will Arisu ever make it back to the real world — and will it be worth everything he’s lost?

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 16–22nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

