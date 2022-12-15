Henry Cavill is no longer Superman

Say it ain’t so Frodo! The man who played The Man of Steel will not return like we initially thought he would. Earlier this year, we expected Henry Cavill to return to the role of Superman as he indicated he would and as the movie Black Adam showed.

Henry Cavill has been widely accepted as one of the best actors to have played Superman, and fans are dumbfounded as to who James Gunn and Peter Safran could think is better. The 39-year-old Cavill has put in some of the best work we’ve seen as The Man of Steel, and many believe he had a few more runs under his cape.

Cavill confirmed the news on his Instagram page, citing that there will be a “changing of the guard” and that Gunn and Safran have a “universe to build.”

The studio had already made it known that they wanted Henry Cavill back in the role, and Cavill went ahead and announced his return to the role in October. His appearance in the end credits in Black Adam was double confirmation that he was back. But the studio had not hired Gunn and Safran then, and now that they are on board, it seems they have a different idea of how the project will go.

On Netflix, Cavill was released from his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. The reasons are probably many, but some of the issues were the direction the show was taking away from the character’s canon. This is a big blow to the fans as Cavill is well-liked, and it is hard to imagine anyone other than him in the role at this time.

