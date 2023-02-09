New on Netflix February 10-16: Witherspoon stars with Kutcher in Your Place or Mine

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 10-16th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 10-16 list, which is headlined by Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in Your Place or Mine.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any new games coming from the streaming platform in February.

And now for the Netflix February 10-16th list:

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): A lawyer turned private investigator takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest.

A lawyer turned private investigator takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest. Forgetting Sarah Marshall 🇨🇦

Love Actually 🇨🇦

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Check in with this season’s former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single.

Check in with this season’s former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single. Love to Hate You (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): For an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, love means nothing — until they’re forced to date each other.

For an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, love means nothing — until they’re forced to date each other. Your Place or Mine (NETFLIX FILM): When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A celebrity journalist and a down-to-earth teacher find their relationship in rocky waters when a job gets in the way of their new life together.

A celebrity journalist and a down-to-earth teacher find their relationship in rocky waters when a job gets in the way of their new life together. VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 14

All the Places (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): Two siblings who haven’t seen each other in 15 years mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream: a motorcycle road trip through Mexico.

Two siblings who haven’t seen each other in 15 years mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream: a motorcycle road trip through Mexico. A Sunday Affair (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬 ): Lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation.

): Lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation. In Love All Over Again (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending?

Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending? Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇨🇦): Jim Jefferies is back for his fifth Netflix comedy special, High n’ Dry and no topic is off limits. The comedian muses on stoned koalas, his dad’s vasectomy confusion, choosing between his hair and his sex drive and more.

Jim Jefferies is back for his fifth Netflix comedy special, High n’ Dry and no topic is off limits. The comedian muses on stoned koalas, his dad’s vasectomy confusion, choosing between his hair and his sex drive and more. Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Perfect Match ( NETFLIX SERIES): Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition. Re/Member (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): Six high schoolers stuck in a murderous time loop must find the scattered remains of an unknown victim to break the curse and finally see another day.

February 15

#NoFilter (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Bored with her studies, Marcely drops out of college to chase a new goal in life: becoming an influencer. But life online is harder than it looks…

Bored with her studies, Marcely drops out of college to chase a new goal in life: becoming an influencer. But life online is harder than it looks… African Queens: Njinga (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. The first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola. The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance.

From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. The first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola. The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance. CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules… and a few hearts.

A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules… and a few hearts. Full Swing (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition.

This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition. Hubert & Fanny: Season 1 🇨🇦

The Law According to Lidia Poët (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): Forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares to fight the court’s decision. Inspired by the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy’s first female lawyer.

Forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares to fight the court’s decision. Inspired by the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy’s first female lawyer. The Mummy 🇨🇦

The Purge 🇨🇦

Red Rose (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): A ragtag crew of teens must survive a summer of terror after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences.

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged 🇺🇸

Ouija 🇺🇸

The Upshaws: Part 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Still striving for success and surviving every mess, the Upshaws face a series of obstacles that put their resilience — and relationships — to the test.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 10-16th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

