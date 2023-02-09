[NOW AVAILABLE] ROCCAT Magma Mini 60% keyboard boasts IP33 rating, RGB LEDs, and mappable keys

In this day and age, there really is a keyboard for everyone. For those that like compact 60% keyboards, the ROCCAT Magma Mini is a compact membrane keyboard with an IP33 rating, RGB light zones, and mappable keys. And it is only $49!
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
UPDATED (2023/02/09): The ROCCAT Magma Mini is now available for purchase for $49 from ROCCAT, Amazon, and other retailers. In case you missed it, check out our review of this solid little keyboard!
ORIGINAL ARTICLE (2023/01/11):
The membrane switches have a midway actuation point and expanded key functionality with ROCCAT’s EasyShift[+] technology. In case you haven’t heard of it, Easy-Shift[+] allows gamers to assign secondary functions to each key, doubling the input options. Even better, the keyboard is also IP33 rated against water and dust to protect against those accidental spills.
“Magma Mini is the standout entry-level mini PC gaming keyboard because it blends the popular 60% format with the performance and RGB lighting ROCCAT is known for. Magma Mini also offers durable IP33-rated protection against dust, particles, and spills, and its $50 MSRP makes it an easy choice for PC gamers looking to add RGB lighting to their desktop.”Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation
Features and specifications of the ROCCAT Magma Mini 60% gaming keyboard include:
- Mini 60% form factor frees up space on your desktop
- 5-Zone AIMO RGB Lighting with translucent top plate
- Durable IP33 rating protects from accidental spills
- Quiet, fast, and responsive membrane keys
- Easy-Shift[+] button duplicator enables function layers
- Left side mounted cable
- Vibrant AIMO™ RGB Lighting
- 20KRO and & advanced anti-ghosting
- Form Factor: 60%
- Connectivity: USB-A Wired
- Cable: Fixed with rubber finish – 1.8m
- Lighting: 5 Zone Programable RGB, 10 LEDs
- Switches: Membrane
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Adjustable Height: Yes
- Keyboard Rollover: Max 20 Keys, Anti-ghosting
- On-board memory: No
- Software: Swarm
- Dimensions: 308 x 132.2 x 36.6 mm (12.12 x 5.20 x 1.44 inches)
- Weight: 460.0g/16.23 oz with cable
The ROCCAT Magma Mini is available for pre-order for only $49 and will ship on February 9th. Be sure to check back a few days before that for our full review!
What do you think about the ROCCAT Magma Mini 60% keyboard with its IP33 water and dust-resistant rating, RGB LEDs, and mappable buttons? Are you going to be pre-ordering one? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.
Last Updated on February 9, 2023.