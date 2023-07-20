New on Netflix July 21-27: Boyega, Foxx, and Parris team up in They Cloned Tyrone

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between July 21-27th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July or view the Top Ten from last week if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix July 14-20th list which is headlined by John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris in the conspiratorial They Cloned Tyrone.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in July. The following two games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Bloons TD 6: Sharpen those darts! Defend Monkey Towers from an ever-flowing stream of colorful invading balloons. As you pop, more new abilities and heroes unlock.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon: You’ve been sucked into a puzzle dimension! Battle foes, collect relics and match blocks to save friends and escape in this genre-bending spinoff.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom.

The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom. Dream (NETFLIX FILM): Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach.

Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach. Kohrra (NETFLIX SERIES): When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.

When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives. The Murderer (NETFLIX FILM): After a string of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer — and British expat Earl is the prime suspect.

And now for the Netflix July 21-27th list:

July 21

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition 🇺🇸

They Cloned Tyrone (NETFLIX FILM): An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy.

An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy. Texas Killing Fields 🇨🇦

July 24

Big Eyes 🇺🇸

Dew Drop Diaries (NETFLIX FAMILY): From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies-in-training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings.

From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies-in-training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings. iCarly: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

July 25

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (NETFLIX COMEDY): Mark Normand’s first one-hour Netflix special, filmed at Chicago’s famed The Vic Theatre, premieres July 25. The special covers Mark’s bold take on most things you’re not supposed to cover. As it’s appropriately titled, Mark makes insightful observations on everything from SOUP TO NUTS.

Mark Normand’s first one-hour Netflix special, filmed at Chicago’s famed The Vic Theatre, premieres July 25. The special covers Mark’s bold take on most things you’re not supposed to cover. As it’s appropriately titled, Mark makes insightful observations on everything from SOUP TO NUTS. Sintonia: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): After a life-changing event, Nando, Rita and Doni are forced to go separate ways. Can their friendship — and relationships — survive it all?

July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2: “The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga” (NETFLIX ANIME): They revived a human who shouldn’t even exist; a prehistoric man so powerful, he once preyed on Jurassic dinosaurs — and Baki can’t wait to fight him.

They revived a human who shouldn’t even exist; a prehistoric man so powerful, he once preyed on Jurassic dinosaurs — and Baki can’t wait to fight him. The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES): New presenter Stacey Solomon joins Liam Charles as 12 pairs of accomplished pastry chefs from around the UK whip up sweet creations for expert judges.

New presenter Stacey Solomon joins Liam Charles as 12 pairs of accomplished pastry chefs from around the UK whip up sweet creations for expert judges. Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation — and a years-long quest for justice.

July 27

Happiness For Beginners (NETFLIX FILM): Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “Adventure of a Lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live — and love — again.

Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “Adventure of a Lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live — and love — again. The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Between 1998 and 2005, nearly 50 elderly women were killed in Mexico City, triggering the hunt for — and capture — of a most unlikely suspect.

Between 1998 and 2005, nearly 50 elderly women were killed in Mexico City, triggering the hunt for — and capture — of a most unlikely suspect. Paradise (NETFLIX FILM): After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back.

After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back. Today We’ll Talk About That Day (NETFLIX FILM): The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to “One Day We’ll Talk About Today.”

The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to “One Day We’ll Talk About Today.” The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Destiny brought them together. Dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 21-27th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada July 21-27th list will you be catching over the next week? Are you going to be catching Tyrone Gets Cloned, the second part of the third season of The Witcher, or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.