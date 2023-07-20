New on Netflix July 21-27: Boyega, Foxx, and Parris team up in They Cloned Tyrone

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes
Netflix Games
Coming Soon
July 21
July 24
- Big Eyes 🇺🇸
- Dew Drop Diaries (NETFLIX FAMILY): From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies-in-training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings.
- iCarly: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦
- Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.
July 25
- Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (NETFLIX COMEDY): Mark Normand’s first one-hour Netflix special, filmed at Chicago’s famed The Vic Theatre, premieres July 25. The special covers Mark’s bold take on most things you’re not supposed to cover. As it’s appropriately titled, Mark makes insightful observations on everything from SOUP TO NUTS.
- Sintonia: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): After a life-changing event, Nando, Rita and Doni are forced to go separate ways. Can their friendship — and relationships — survive it all?
July 26
- Baki Hanma: Season 2: “The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga” (NETFLIX ANIME): They revived a human who shouldn’t even exist; a prehistoric man so powerful, he once preyed on Jurassic dinosaurs — and Baki can’t wait to fight him.
- The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES): New presenter Stacey Solomon joins Liam Charles as 12 pairs of accomplished pastry chefs from around the UK whip up sweet creations for expert judges.
- Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation — and a years-long quest for justice.
July 27
- Happiness For Beginners (NETFLIX FILM): Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “Adventure of a Lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live — and love — again.
- The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Between 1998 and 2005, nearly 50 elderly women were killed in Mexico City, triggering the hunt for — and capture — of a most unlikely suspect.
- Paradise (NETFLIX FILM): After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back.
- Today We’ll Talk About That Day (NETFLIX FILM): The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to “One Day We’ll Talk About Today.”
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Destiny brought them together. Dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.