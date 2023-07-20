[NOW AVAILABLE] ROCCAT unveils two new Vulcan gaming keyboards, including first wireless offering

ROCCAT is back with two new mechanical gaming keyboards, the Vulcan II and Vulcan II Mini Air, the latter its first-ever wireless offering.

UPDATED (07/20/2023): The ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini Air optical and Vulcan II full-sized mechanical gaming keyboard are now available for purchase. Check back soon for our full reviews!

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini Air

The ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini Air optical gaming keyboard.

The Vulcan II Mini Air is the wireless version of the ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini. The company’s first-ever wireless gaming keyboard, it packs performance, durability, and functionality into a mini 65% form factor. This wireless keyboard can be used using 2.4GHz or three unique Bluetooth channels, allowing gamers to pair it with multiple devices. In addition, it features proximity sensors which, when ROCCAT Swarm is installed, helps maximize battery life by detecting when gamers step away from their setups.

“ROCCAT’s Vulcan II Mini Air takes everything PC gamers love about the wired version and adds wireless portability and groundbreaking proximity sensor technology to deliver battery life that puts this mini keyboard in a category of its own. With continuous use and full RGB lighting running, the Mini Air delivers over 30 hours of battery life. When the Mini Air is continuously used for five hours/day with RGB lighting disabled, thanks to its proximity sensor it has the potential to deliver a up to a whopping 750 hours until it needs to be recharged.” Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.

Key features and specifications of the first wireless gaming keyboard from ROCCAT include:

Wireless 65% mini form factor with arrow keys

Stellar Wireless + 3 unique Bluetooth® channels

TITAN II Optical Switches with ultra-fast linear/tactile actuation

Adaptive lighting for maximum battery life

Second function layer via Easy-Shift[+]™ key duplicator technology

Smart Keys with dedicated LED indicate when secondary functions are active

On-board storage for up to 5 profiles

Anodized aluminum top plate for added durability

Vibrant AIMO™ RGB Lighting

Cross-shaped stems with third-party keycap compatibility

Detachable USB-C cable for easy storage and customization

The Vulcan II Mini Air optical gaming keyboard launches July 19, 2023, and is available for pre-order now at www.roccat.com and participating retailers like Amazon with an MSRP of $179.99.

ROCCAT Vulcan II

For those who prefer a larger keyboard, the new Vulcan II is the company’s successor to the Vulcan 120 series keyboards. Keeping true to the sleek, low-profile design of the Vulcan 120, the Vulcan II is the first ROCCAT keyboard to feature the company’s new TITAN II Mechanical Switches. These switches come factory pre-lubricated for ultra-smooth actuation, have an optimized transparent housing for improved RGB lighting, and will deliver a durable lifespan up to 80 million keystrokes.

“ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 series keyboards are synonymous with impeccable quality, top performance, and premium design elements, and the new Vulcan II pushes these areas further to create yet another full-size PC gaming keyboard unrivalled in its class. Since the original Vulcan keyboard debuted at Computex 2018, the series has earned countless editorial accolades and design awards, and has been a best-selling keyboard in Germany in 2022/2023. We expect these trends to continue with the Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, as evidenced in the extremely strong reception to the Vulcan II Max and Mini optical keyboards that launched late last year.” Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

The ROCCAT Vulcan II mechanical gaming keyboard.

Key features and specifications of the Vulcan II mechanical gaming keyboard include:

TITAN II RED Linear Mechanical Switches with durability of 80M keystrokes

Easy-Shift[+] unlocks a second function layer

Detachable palm rest provides support

Dedicated media controls and push to mute volume knob

Durable aluminum top plate

AIMO™ lighting technology produces vibrant RGB lighting effects

Compatible with many third party cross shaped mount keycaps

On-board storage for up to 4 user profiles

Full n-key rollover and anti-ghosting

The Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard launches July 19, 2023, and is available for pre-order now at www.roccat.com and participating retailers like Amazon with an MSRP of $149.99.

