IFA 2023: Samsung announces its new flagship PRO Ultimate memory card

Samsung announced its new flagship PRO Ultimate memory card model designed for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators. The Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD and full-size SD cards boast an industry-leading standard with read speeds of up to 200MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s.

The Samsung PRO Ultimate is an ideal choice for professionals thanks to its durable and reliable performance with its controller’s enhanced Error Correction Code engine and multi-proof protection features that ensure safer data storage. These cards are built with creators and pros in mind so they feature some of the best specs of any card.

Here are the key features of this new memory card from Samsung:

28-nanometer controller has a 37% improvement in power efficiency compared to previous lines, meaning less recharging

UHS-I interface, capable of transferring heavy-duty files in seconds

72-hour water protection in submersion of up to 2 meters deep

Drop-proof protection from heights of up to 5 meters; PRO Ultimate SD card provides shock protection of up to 1,500g

Wear-out protection for up to 10,000 swipes

X-ray and magnetic protection; can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -13°F to 185°F.

10-year limited warranty

Extensive compatibility with Android smartphones, tablets, handheld game consoles, action cameras, drones, PCs and more for PRO Ultimate microSD card

512GB: $20.99

256GB: $34.99

128GB: $20.99

512GB w/ Reader: $72.99

256GB w/ Reader: $42.99

128GB w/ Reader: $28.99

