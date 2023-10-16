Universal Audio announces its OX Stomp Dynamic Speaker Emulator

Universal Audio is a new brand to me. We’ve started covering some of their gear because, frankly, it looks freaking outstanding. Now, Universal Audio has announced its latest pedal, the OX Stomp Dynamic Speaker Emulator, which the company promises to get you perfectly miked guitar tones in mere seconds.

Here are the top features of the new Universal Audio OX Stomp Dynamic Speaker Emulator:

Get three-dimensional, album-ready guitar tones from your amp emulator thanks to Dynamic Speaker Modeling

Add studio-quality 1176 compression, plate reverb, EQ, modulation, and stereo delay effects for perfectly produced tones

Experience jaw-dropping speaker, cabinet, and room emulations far beyond common IR loaders

Audition, tweak, and save custom presets and more with the UAFX mobile app

Going far beyond the one-dimensional captures of Impulse Response systems, only UA’s groundbreaking Dynamic Speaker Modeling convincingly emulates speaker breakup, drive, and cone cry — providing harmonics and sonic complexity indistinguishable from a perfectly studio-miked speaker cabinet.

In addition to expertly placed close condenser, dynamic, and ribbon mics on your cabs, OX Stomp is the only effects pedal to offer a complete selection of room mics with Dynamic Room Modeling. This gives you the authentic experience of pushing air while recording your cranked amp in a world-class tracking room.

Beyond mic and speaker cabinet modeling, OX Stomp also lets you craft stunning guitar sounds with UA effects like genuine 1176 compression, plate reverb, chorus, flange, three delay types, and four-band EQ with high and low-cut filters.

The Universal Audio OX Stomp Dynamic Speaker Emulator has a studio full of vintage and modern cabs and mics:

1×10 Black Cha (Fender Super Champ w/ vintage Fender “Blue”)

1×12 Blue J (’55 Fender Tweed Deluxe / vintage Jensen P12R)

1×12 GB25 (’55 Fender Tweed Deluxe w/ vintage Celestion “Greenback”

1×12 Blu 15 (55 Fender Tweed Deluxe w/ reissue Celestion Alnico “Blue”)

1×12 Black D-ux Mid-’60s Fender Deluxe Reverb w/ vintage Oxford 12K5-6)

1×12 Black GB30 (Fender Princeton Il w/ Celestion G12H)

2×10 V-ux (Late-’60s Fender Vibrolux w/ stock vintage Fender “Blues”)

2×12 Two Verb (Late-’60s Fender Twin Reverb w/ vintage Jensen C12Ns)

2×12 Black 8H (Custom Altec cabinet w/ vintage Altec 8H Series IIs)

2×12 Ace Top (Mid-’60s Vox AC30 / vintage Celestion “Sllver Bulldogs”)

2×12 Boutique D65 (Two-Rock extension cab w/ Celestion G12-65s)

2×12 Alnico 50 (Fender closed-back extension cab w/ Eminence EJ1250s)

4×10 Bman (59 Fender Bassman w/ reissue Jensen P10Rs)

4×12 GB25 Thick (Late 60s Marshall w/ vintage Celestion 25-watt “Greenbacks”)

4×12 GB25 Punch (Late ’60s Marshall w/ vintage Celestion 25-watt “Greenbacks”)

4×12 Super 80 (’80s Marshall w/ Celestion 80-watt Classic Leads)

4×12 White 75 (80s Marshall w/ Celestion 75-watt Creambacks)

1×12 JBG 125 (Custom-made “D” cab w/ vintage JBL G-125)

2×12 JBF 120 (Late ’60s Fender Twin Reverb w/ vintage JBL D-120Fs)

4×12 GB 30 (Marshall “100” birch cab w/ Celestion 30-watt “Greenbacks”)

4×12 UK VEE 30 (Marshall 1960 TV cab w/ Celestion Vintage 30s)

4×12 CA VEE 30 (Mesa/Boogie Recto large cab w/ Celestion Vintage 30s)

