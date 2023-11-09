Valve Steam Deck OLED available November 16th

Mobile gaming is more popular than ever, and fans of Valve’s Steam service were excited when the original Steam Deck dropped. Now, the new Valve Steam Deck OLED is here and with it comes a better display, better battery life, faster downloads, and dropped pricing on the original Steam Deck with LCD.
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
We’re not even going to keep yapping about anything else, let’s just jump into the full specs of the new Valve Steam Deck OLED.
Valve Steam Deck OLED Specs
Speeds and Feeds
Compute
- APU:
- 6 nm AMD APU
- CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)
- GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32)
- APU power: 4-15W
- RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (6400 MT/s quad 32-bit channels)
- Storage:
- Steam Deck 512GB NVMe SSD
- Steam Deck 1TB NVMe SSD
- Both include a high-speed microSD card slot
Controls and Input
- Gamepad controls:
- A B X Y buttons
- D-pad
- L & R analog triggers
- L & R bumpers
- View & Menu buttons
- 4 x assignable grip buttons
- Thumbsticks: 2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch
- Haptics: HD haptics
- Trackpads:
- 2 × 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback
- Pressure-sensitivity for configurable click strength
- Gyro: 6-Axis IMU
Display
- Resolution: 1280 x 800 x RGB
- Type: HDR OLED
- Display size: 7.4” diagonal
- Maximum Brightness:
- 1,000 nits peak brightness (HDR)
- 600 nits (SDR)
- Contrast ratio: > 1,000,000 : 1
- Color gamut: 110% P3
- Refresh rate: up to 90Hz
- Response time: <0.1 ms
- Touch enabled: High-performance touch
Sensors
- Light: Dual ambient light sensor ALS
Connectivity
- Bluetooth:
- Bluetooth 5.3 (support for controllers, accessories, and audio)
- Dedicated Bluetooth antenna
- Wi-Fi: Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E radio, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Audio
- Channels: Stereo with embedded DSP for an immersive listening experience
- Microphones: Dual microphone array
- Headphone / mic jack: 3.5mm stereo headphone / headset jack
- Digital: Multichannel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, standard USB-C, or Bluetooth 5.3
Power
- Input:
- PD3.0 Type C power supply, 45W
- 2.5m cable
- Battery: 50Whr battery. 3–12 hours of gameplay
Expansion
- microSD: UHS-I supports SD, SDXC and SDHC
- External connectivity for controllers & displays: Display port over Type C; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB3 gen 2
Size and Weight
- Size: 298mm x 117mm x 49mm
- Weight: Approx. 640 grams
Software
- Operating System: SteamOS 3 (Arch-based)
- Desktop: KDE Plasma
What do you think of the Valve Steam Deck OLED? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.