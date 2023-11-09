Valve Steam Deck OLED available November 16th

Mobile gaming is more popular than ever, and fans of Valve’s Steam service were excited when the original Steam Deck dropped. Now, the new Valve Steam Deck OLED is here and with it comes a better display, better battery life, faster downloads, and dropped pricing on the original Steam Deck with LCD.

We’re not even going to keep yapping about anything else, let’s just jump into the full specs of the new Valve Steam Deck OLED.

Valve Steam Deck OLED Specs

Speeds and Feeds

Compute

APU: 6 nm AMD APU CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32) APU power: 4-15W

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (6400 MT/s quad 32-bit channels)

16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (6400 MT/s quad 32-bit channels) Storage: Steam Deck 512GB NVMe SSD Steam Deck 1TB NVMe SSD Both include a high-speed microSD card slot



Controls and Input

Gamepad controls: A B X Y buttons D-pad L & R analog triggers L & R bumpers View & Menu buttons 4 x assignable grip buttons

Thumbsticks: 2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch

2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch Haptics: HD haptics

HD haptics Trackpads: 2 × 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback Pressure-sensitivity for configurable click strength

Gyro: 6-Axis IMU

Display

Resolution: 1280 x 800 x RGB

1280 x 800 x RGB Type: HDR OLED

HDR OLED Display size: 7.4” diagonal

7.4” diagonal Maximum Brightness: 1,000 nits peak brightness (HDR) 600 nits (SDR)

Contrast ratio: > 1,000,000 : 1

> 1,000,000 : 1 Color gamut: 110% P3

110% P3 Refresh rate: up to 90Hz

up to 90Hz Response time: <0.1 ms

<0.1 ms Touch enabled: High-performance touch

Sensors

Light: Dual ambient light sensor ALS

Connectivity

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3 (support for controllers, accessories, and audio) Dedicated Bluetooth antenna

Wi-Fi: Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E radio, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Audio

Channels: Stereo with embedded DSP for an immersive listening experience

Stereo with embedded DSP for an immersive listening experience Microphones: Dual microphone array

Dual microphone array Headphone / mic jack: 3.5mm stereo headphone / headset jack

3.5mm stereo headphone / headset jack Digital: Multichannel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, standard USB-C, or Bluetooth 5.3

Power

Input: PD3.0 Type C power supply, 45W 2.5m cable

Battery: 50Whr battery. 3–12 hours of gameplay

Expansion

microSD: UHS-I supports SD, SDXC and SDHC

UHS-I supports SD, SDXC and SDHC External connectivity for controllers & displays: Display port over Type C; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB3 gen 2

Size and Weight

Size: 298mm x 117mm x 49mm

298mm x 117mm x 49mm Weight: Approx. 640 grams

Software

Operating System: SteamOS 3 (Arch-based)

SteamOS 3 (Arch-based) Desktop: KDE Plasma

