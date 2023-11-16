New on Netflix November 17-23: Adam Sandler is a lizard in Leo

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between November 17-23rd. You can also check out what’s and leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix November 17-23rd list, which is headlined by Adam Sandler as a lizard in the coming-of-age comedy Leo.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in November. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Dead Cells: Netflix Edition (coming soon): You’re a pile of undead sludge. Find a body, uncover secrets and defeat bosses to escape a deserted castle. If you die, restart and reignite the fight.

Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill: Leave no survivors. In this sequel, you’re Skullface, a killer stuck inside a retro horror movie catalog — solve puzzles, stalk victims and get stabby.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in November but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Elena Knows (NETFLIX FILM): As her Parkinson’s disease progresses, a woman leads a relentless investigation into finding those responsible for the sudden death of her daughter.

As her Parkinson’s disease progresses, a woman leads a relentless investigation into finding those responsible for the sudden death of her daughter. The Railway Men (NETFLIX SERIES): After a deadly gas leaks from a factory in Bhopal, brave railway workers risk their lives to save others in the face of an unspeakable disaster.

After a deadly gas leaks from a factory in Bhopal, brave railway workers risk their lives to save others in the face of an unspeakable disaster. Replacing Chef Chico (NETFLIX SERIES): When a head chef falls into a coma, it’s up to his devoted sous-chef to keep their Filipino fine dining restaurant from closing down.

And now for the Netflix November 17-23rd list:

November 17

All-Time High (NETFLIX FILM): A con artist in dire need of cash and a woman with a crypto fortune hit it off. Is she the target of his dreams, or is the scammer about to get scammed?

A con artist in dire need of cash and a woman with a crypto fortune hit it off. Is she the target of his dreams, or is the scammer about to get scammed? Believer 2 (NETFLIX FILM): A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia’s largest drug organization and its elusive boss he has unfinished business with.

A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia’s largest drug organization and its elusive boss he has unfinished business with. CoComelon Lane (NETFLIX FAMILY): Join your favorite “CoComelon” characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.

Join your favorite “CoComelon” characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series. The Dads (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this gentle meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood, five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard – the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard – for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma. As the men cast their lines into the river, they find common ground across racial, geographical and generational lines: their unconditional love for their children.

In this gentle meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood, five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard – the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard – for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma. As the men cast their lines into the river, they find common ground across racial, geographical and generational lines: their unconditional love for their children. The Queenstown Kings (NETFLIX FILM): After his father’s death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams.

After his father’s death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams. Rustin (NETFLIX FILM): Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington.

Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington. Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Haunted by the past, Gloria will stop at nothing to carve out a future for her family while new schemes and mysteries bubble up in the neighborhood.

Haunted by the past, Gloria will stop at nothing to carve out a future for her family while new schemes and mysteries bubble up in the neighborhood. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (NETFLIX ANIME): Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated.

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Stamped from the Beginning (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Using innovative animation and expert insights, this documentary based on Ibram X. Kendi’s bestseller explores the history of racist ideas in America.

November 20

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

November 21

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story 🇨🇦

Leo (NETFLIX FAMILY): Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about he last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet.

Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about he last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet. What a Girl Wants 🇨🇦

November 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (NETFLIX FILM): When an up-and-coming stylist is found stabbed to death in his home, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events.

When an up-and-coming stylist is found stabbed to death in his home, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In season two of the immersive award-winning docu-series High on the Hog, host Stephen Satterfield travels across the United States to uncover how African-American cuisine has fueled social justice movements, transformed communities and awakened cultural creativity in America in powerful and lasting ways.

In season two of the immersive award-winning docu-series High on the Hog, host Stephen Satterfield travels across the United States to uncover how African-American cuisine has fueled social justice movements, transformed communities and awakened cultural creativity in America in powerful and lasting ways. Squid Game: The Challenge (NETFLIX SERIES): *New episodes released weekly, through December 6 — 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

November 23

Love Island USA: Season 3 🇺🇸

My Daemon (NETFLIX ANIME): To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across post-apocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in.

To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across post-apocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Opaline has captured nearly all the power of Equestria, and time’s running out! Can the ponies team up with the dragons to save magic and restore peace?

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 17-23rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Will you be checking out Adam Sandler in Leo, the debut season of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.