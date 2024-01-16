Samsung kicks off its Galaxy S24 reserve sign-ups

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner, but you can get on the Galaxy S24 reserve list right now. Samsung isn’t waiting to let users reserve their Galaxy S24 until the last minute. If you act now, you can be at the front of the line for the company’s flagship smartphone.

Update: Unpacked is tomorrow, reserve your Samsung Galaxy S24 at the link below!

The company posted this news on X today, showing off a short video with a hint of what’s to come at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024. The AI should be a hint, more AI will be present in the Galaxy S24.

Reserve to get $50 in Samsung Credit for up to $1020 in savings when you pre-order the newest phone from Galaxy. Plus, once it all shakes out, I am certain the company will have a ton of different trade-in offers that you can take advantage of. For now, the link below should get you to the reservation page, where you can reserve your smartphone.

What do you think of this reservation deal? Are you excited about the next Galaxy smartphone? Do you upgrade every year? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.

