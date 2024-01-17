The January Galaxy Unpacked event shows off the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series and more

The January Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is underway and the company is taking the wraps off the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series of smartphones. Here’s what we know about the new series, PLUS some offers from Verizon and AT&T follow below the announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is always a considerable deal for Samsung and given that the Galaxy S24 is dropping in the year 2024, this one is as big as it gets. This year, Galaxy Unpacked brings us new S24 smartphones with some very nice upgrades. Let’s check out what the press release had to say about what was unpacked at Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked January 2024

At Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung today unveiled the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI. The Galaxy S series leads the way into a new era that will forever change how mobile devices empower users. AI amplifies nearly every experience on the Galaxy S24 series, from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximizing creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine, to setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We’re excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities.”

New Era of Mobile AI

Announced at Galaxy Unpacked. Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially the phone’s most fundamental role: communication. When you need to defy language barriers, the Galaxy S24 makes it easier than ever. Chat with another student or colleague from abroad. Book a reservation while on vacation in another country. It’s all possible with Live Translate, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. No third-party apps are required, and on-device AI keeps conversations private.

With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view, so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

For messages and other apps, Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended: like a polite message to a coworker or a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption. AI built into the Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real time in 13 languages. In the car, Android Auto will automatically summarize incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions via voice commands, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

Communication isn’t the only way the Galaxy S24 series takes the fundamental benefits of the phone into the future. Online search has transformed nearly every aspect of life. The Galaxy S24 marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google.

Discover The World In New Ways

Also announced at Galaxy Unpacked. Galaxy S24 series’ ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximize creative freedom every step of the way, from setting up a shot all the way to sharing it on social. Gone are shaky, pixelated images taken from far away. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System, with new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x magnification thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom.

With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any condition, even when zoomed in. Capture more light in dim conditions with the Galaxy S24.

Ultra’s larger pixel size, now 1.4 μm, which is 60% bigger compared to the previous model. Blur is reduced on Galaxy S24 Ultra with wider optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation. When recording videos, both front and rear cameras are equipped with Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction, and the Galaxy S24 analyzes gyro information to distinguish between the filmers movement and the subject’s. This allows more effective noise removal and clear videos in the dark, even from far away.

After great shots are captured, innovative Galaxy AI editing tools enable simple edits like erase, recompose, and remaster. For easier and more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo. To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. When a picture is crooked, the AI will fill in the borders. When a person or object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI lets users adjust the position of the subject and generates a perfectly blended background in its original spot. Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AI to amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata. And if an action-packed video needs to be slowed down, the new Instant Slo-mo can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look.

To ensure every image stuns at every stage, Super HDR reveals lifelike previews before the shutter is ever pressed. And while capturing memories is an essential phone feature, sharing memories with the world is just as meaningful. Now, third-party social apps make the most of Galaxy’s AI-powered camera system. Premium Galaxy S series camera features now integrate directly with mobile apps in HDR to level up social sharing. When it’s time to find an image in the Gallery or Instagram feed and reels. Photos and videos are also shown in Super HDR for a more lifelike range of brightness, color, and contrast by analyzing the highlighted section of the images.

More Power, Premium Performance

Also unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked. As AI becomes a more prominent part of everyday life, you need powerful performance. From gaming to heavy-duty video recording and editing, to jumping between five apps to plan a trip — whatever the task, the Galaxy S24 provides an incredible experience thanks to enhancements in its chipset, display and more. Every Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Optimized especially for Galaxy users, this chipset delivers remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing. In all three Galaxy S24 models, 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rates also improve performance efficiency.

Galaxy gaming is more powerful thanks to hardware and software improvements. The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts an optimal thermal control system with a maximum 1.9 times larger vapor chamber, improving device surface temperature while also maximizing sustained performance power. Ray tracing enables lifelike visuals with superior shadow and reflection effects. And through collaboration with industry-leading gaming partners, Galaxy S24 lets users enjoy more optimized popular global mobile games.

Visuals are more vibrant and captivating on the brightest Galaxy display ever. The Galaxy S24 series reaches 2,600nit peak brightness and delivers improved outdoor visibility with Vision Booster.

On the display, Corning® Gorilla® Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced and demonstrates superior durability against damage caused by everyday scratches. It delivers dramatically reduced reflection by up to 75% in a wide range of lighting conditions, ensuring a smooth, comfortable viewing experience.

Across the Galaxy S24 series, design enhancements with slimmer and even bezels make it easier to immerse in any viewing experience and enable larger screen sizes on Galaxy S24+’s 6.7-inch and Galaxy S24’s 6.2-inch displays within nearly the same size specifications. Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch flatter display, optimized not just for viewing, but also for productivity. Plus, Galaxy S24+ now supports the same level of QHD+ found on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Availability and Offers

Samsung

The new Galaxy S24 series will be available starting on January 31, 2024, on Samsung.com, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carriers and retailers.

Galaxy S24 Ultra will start at USD$1,299.99/CAD$1.799.99 with storage capacity options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.

Galaxy S24+ will start at USD$999.99/CAD$1,559.99 with 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.

Galaxy S24 will start at USD$799.99/CAD$1,179.99 with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

Pre-orders begin today, January 17, 2024, through January 30, 2024. Customers who pre-order a Galaxy S24 series device in the U.S. are eligible for a free storage upgrade. That includes, for the first time ever, the option to purchase a 512 GB S24 Ultra and receive a 1 TB model at no additional cost on Samsung.com.

Customers who pre-order and purchase on Samsung.com in the U.S. are also eligible to receive a $100 Samsung Credit. The promotion will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply.

Beyond Samsung offers at Galaxy Unpacked, we also have offers from Verizon and AT&T, check those out below.

AT&T

Announced at Galaxy Unpacked, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI is not just a communication tool, it’s a life booster powered by AT&T. Given AI’s potential to increase productivity by 40%, the S24 series is redefining the mobile tech experience with innovative features like Circle to Search and Live Translate.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be available to new and existing AT&T customers, all with the choice of Unlimited Your Way, including:

Samsung Galaxy S24 on us, guaranteed with a Galaxy phone trade-in (any year, any condition)

on us, guaranteed with a Galaxy phone trade-in (any year, any condition) Samsung Galaxy S24+ on us, guaranteed with a Galaxy phone trade-in (any year, any condition)

on us, guaranteed with a Galaxy phone trade-in (any year, any condition) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, $1000 OFF with a Galaxy phone trade-in (any year, any condition)

Timing:

Pre-orders begin today, Jan. 17 online or in-store

online or in-store Plus double the storage when you pre-order, offer ends Jan. 30

All Samsung S24 series devices available to customers on Jan. 31

Verizon

Announced at Galaxy Unpacked. Starting Jan. 17 at 1pm ET, you can pre-order the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra at Verizon, or pick up the new Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G. The Galaxy S24 series will be available in stores starting January 31.

Here’s the full Galaxy lineup:

Galaxy S24 will be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail).

will be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail). Galaxy S24+ will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).

will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail). Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow starting at $36.11 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail).

will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow starting at $36.11 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail). Galaxy A15 5G will be available in Blue Black for $12.49 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $449.99 retail).

will be available in Blue Black for $12.49 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $449.99 retail). Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G will be available in Graphite for $31.94 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,149.99 retail).

Awesome offers: Whether you are looking to switch to Verizon or want to move up to the latest and greatest phone, we’ve got you covered with some outstanding offers.

Epic trade-in. New and existing customers on select Verizon Unlimited plans can trade in any model Samsung phone – in any condition – and get a Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+ from us, or $1,000 off a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Plus get a Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab on us.

New and existing customers on select Verizon Unlimited plans can trade in any model Samsung phone – in any condition – and get a Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+ from us, or $1,000 off a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Plus get a Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab on us. Free memory bump. For a limited time, get for the price of 128 GB, or 512 GB for the price of 256 GB when you pre-order your Galaxy S24 series phone.

For a limited time, get for the price of 128 GB, or 512 GB for the price of 256 GB when you pre-order your Galaxy S24 series phone. Accessorize your Galaxy S24. For a limited time, and while supplies last, get 15% off Galaxy S24 series cases and screen protectors, 25% off select Samsung Galaxy chargers and 50% off Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro when you buy a Galaxy S24 series smartphone.

