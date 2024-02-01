Netgear sues Huawei over patent licensing

Netgear is one of the best known names in networking, and the company has been around for a very long time. You’d be hard-pressed not to find Netgear equipment in any of the big box electronics stores back in the ’90s and early ’00s. Whether the equipment was good is another story, but I digress.

Now, the company has taken issue with Chinese tech company Huawei over claims that they violated U.S. antitrust law by refusing to license its patents on reasonable terms. Netgear also accused Huawei of fraud, racketeering and other offenses for allegedly withholding patent licenses for technology that Netgear’s routers require to comply with international Wi-Fi networking standards.

This isn’t the first time Huawei has been in the hot seat, as the United States government has banned Huawei devices from being used by government employees due to espionage concerns. Other governments followed suit on this ban, and even Google does not certify or put Huawei Android devices through its Play Protect program. So Huawei was forced to use its own app store for its Android devices, though there are ways around that.

According to Reuters, San Jose, California-based Netgear said Huawei misuses patent-infringement lawsuits to drive up its licensing rates, forcing other companies to “engage in costly litigation and face exclusion from the market or pay Huawei’s exorbitant demands.” The complaint follows infringement lawsuits filed by Huawei against Netgear in Germany and China.

