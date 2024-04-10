Logitech G debuts PRO X 60 compact gaming keyboard

Compact gaming keyboards are popular amongst gamers who travel a lot or just prefer more space on their desktops. Logitech G has announced its first 60% keyboard and the newest addition to its PRO-series lineup: the PRO X 60 professional-grade compact gaming keyboard.

The Logitech G PRO X 60 compact gaming keyboard features GX Optical switches and can be ordered with tactile or linear switch configurations. Optical switches actuate using light for faster gameplay and eliminate the debounce of mechanical switches that can delay keystrokes. In addition, dual-shot PBT keycaps with RGB lighting and pre-lubricated switches offer a smoother typing and gaming experience.

The Logitech G PRO X 60 compact gaming keyboard is available in white, black, or pink.

A smaller 60-percent keyboard gives gamers more space on their desktops for mouse movements, as well as moving your controls closer together. Not only that, it’s easier to position and easier to carry to and from tournaments. Developed with feedback from pro gamers, the keyboard is already garnering rave reviews from gamers:

“The PRO X 60 is the perfect fit for players who need a keyboard that can adapt to any setup and condition. It’s also super easy to carry around when traveling. I love it.” Michaela ‘mimi’ Lintrup, G2 Esports, Valorant.

Key features and specifications of the Logitech G PRO X 60 compact gaming keyboard include:

In addition to the new keyboard, Logitech G has added a new feature, KEYCONTROL, in the GHUB app to give gamers more customization options and control over their PRO X 60 gaming keyboard. Key functions that are accessible through the app include:

Remap Keys: Effortlessly remap keys to tailor your keyboard layout to your needs. Unleash efficiency by remapping commonly used commands at your fingertips.

Effortlessly remap keys to tailor your keyboard layout to your needs. Unleash efficiency by remapping commonly used commands at your fingertips. Assignments: Easily assign up to 5 functions to a single key through seamless remapping. Your keyboard can also be used to assign events and control your entire desktop.

Easily assign up to 5 functions to a single key through seamless remapping. Your keyboard can also be used to assign events and control your entire desktop. Modifiers and Events: Use modifiers and event types to create intricate shortcuts and commands tailored to your workflow seamlessly.

Use modifiers and event types to create intricate shortcuts and commands tailored to your workflow seamlessly. Layers: Harness the power of layers, including the Base, FN and G-Shift layers, to expand key functionality. With layers, there is potential for remapping a key with up to 15 functions.

Harness the power of layers, including the Base, FN and G-Shift layers, to expand key functionality. With layers, there is potential for remapping a key with up to 15 functions. Toggle Controls: You can easily Toggle KEYCONTROL on or off, allowing you to switch between personalized setups and default settings effortlessly.

You can easily Toggle KEYCONTROL on or off, allowing you to switch between personalized setups and default settings effortlessly. Community: Join the creativity hub of our Community! Connect with fellow enthusiasts, share your keyboard customization masterpieces, and discover

Here’s what pro gamer Emma Choe had to say about the new KEYCONTROL functionality:

“I love the original PRO keyboard, but now that my game has evolved, I wanted something smaller to allow for more space on my desktop for my mouse without losing all the key functions. Now that I have the PRO X 60 with KEYCONTROL, I have more room for flick shots, all while being able to tailor my layout so I don’t miss any keys. I can’t wait to use this in competition.” Emma “Emy” Choe, FlyQuest RED, CounterStrike 2

The compact size of the PRO X 60 gaming keyboard gives gamers more room for mouse movement.

Available in Black, White, and Pink, the PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Keyboard is available for pre-order now at LogitechG.com and Amazon for $179 US and €229. It will be available from major participating retailers in late April. Check back soon for our full review!

