Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset now available for Xbox and PlayStation

One of Razer’s best gaming headsets, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, is now available in an Xbox and PlayStation version for console gamers.

Building on the popular Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for PC, the Xbox and PlayStation versions are “re-engineered console editions” that offer “unparalleled audio precision, vocal clarity, marathon-ready battery life, and enduring comfort.”

“The BlackShark headset is an icon among esports pros and hardcore gamers for a reason. Leveraging our position as the top gaming headset brand, we tuned these headsets for Xbox and PlayStation, working closely with pro gamers to refine the fundamentals of an esports class headset while introducing upgrades that we know highly competitive gamers are seeking.” Nick Bourne, Head of Razer’s Console, Mobile& Streaming Division

Key features of the Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset for Xbox and PlayStation include:

Best-in-Class Audio Featuring the Razer™ HyperClear Super Wideband Mic: Featuring the Razer™ HyperClear Super Wideband Mic, the console editions maintain the acclaimed high-definition, pro-level voice quality of its PC counterpart.

Featuring the Razer™ HyperClear Super Wideband Mic, the console editions maintain the acclaimed high-definition, pro-level voice quality of its PC counterpart. Pro-Tuned FPS Audio Profiles and Flawless Reliability: The BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation and for Xbox comes pre-loaded with onboard sound profiles tuned for Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. Xbox Gamers can also adjust their game/chat audio balance directly on the headset, with no additional software required.

The BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation and for Xbox comes pre-loaded with onboard sound profiles tuned for Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. Xbox Gamers can also adjust their game/chat audio balance directly on the headset, with no additional software required. Ultra-Light Design and Luxurious Comfort: The BlackShark V2 Pro defies expectations with its ultra-light design, weighing in at a mere 320 grams (about 11.29 oz). This lightweight build ensures fatigue-free gaming sessions.

The BlackShark V2 Pro defies expectations with its ultra-light design, weighing in at a mere 320 grams (about 11.29 oz). This lightweight build ensures fatigue-free gaming sessions. Raising the Bar in Console Gaming with Industry-Leading Features: With its long-lasting battery life (ranging from up to 48 hours on console and up to 70 hours on PC), groundbreaking microphone, crystal-clear audio, and exceptional comfort, not only does it follow in the footsteps of its PC counterpart but also sets a new benchmark for esports headsets within the console gaming landscape.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset for Xbox.

For those looking for a more affordable entry-level gaming headset, the BlackShark V2 X for PlayStation and Xbox features the same lightweight design, as well as Razer’s TriForce drivers for superior audio, a HyperClear Cardioid Mic for clear communication, and advanced passive noise cancellation for immersive gameplay.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro comes in black or white for Xbox and PlayStation and retails for $199.99 on Razer.com and other retailers like Amazon. The white edition is available exclusively at Best Buy in the U.S. The Razer BlackShark V2 X retails for $49.99, and is also available on Razer’s website and Amazon, amongst other retailers.

