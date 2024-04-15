Someone built a PlayStation 1 portable gaming handheld

Need a little Monday Motivation? Why not borrow the positive vibes coming from X user @YveltalGriffin? YveltalGriffin managed to put together a PlayStation 1 portable gaming handheld unit in a month and it works! The unit has been dubbed the PS Hanami and it has a nice retro vibe going for it.

YveltalGriffin says the PS Hanami measures 181 × 91.5 × 30.25 mm and lasts about 2.5hrs on a charge. Instead of a disc drive, it uses an Xstation to load games from an SD card. Below is video proof of this PlayStation 1 portable gaming handheld booting up.

Sony has made portable units in the past and you might be familiar with the PlayStation Portable (PSP), PS Vita, and even the PlayStation 1 with a screen. Portable gaming is something that users are looking for, so it’s a little perplexing that Sony hasn’t created a new version. For now, the PS Hanami works for YveltalGriffin, though with some issues.

Features of the PS Hanami PlayStation 1 Portable

PS Hanami compared to PS Vita (all photos credited to YveltalGriffin)

181 × 91.5 × 30.25 mm, case printed in white PLA

Original PU-18 PS1 motherboard, cut in half, folded and rewired

2S1P 3500mAh 18650s with “red board”— ~2.5hrs of battery life

Trimmed Xstation ODE by Robert Neumann (ramapcsx2) with push-push SD card slot and disc tray button

Shinobi Scaler running GBS-Control by ramapcsx2 for impeccably crisp integer scaled 480p VGA (scan lines in 240p mode!)

Dualshock controller with rumble, but no analog sticks. All buttons/triggers use orange squishy tacts

PicoMemcard+ with 16GB microSD for unlimited game saves

Beefy enclosed stereo speakers and PAM8803 amp

Wrist strap loop with official Sony Pocketstation strap.

Known Issues

No volume controls

Power LED and reset button are not wired up

Latching power button is finicky and accidentally brushing it can turn the unit off

No heatsink, so it gets nice and toasty after a while

The Shinobi Scaler uses luma as sync and sometimes latches onto composite video noise, which makes the picture all noisy. A reboot usually fixes it.

No graceful shutdown or smart BMS— the screen just stops working when the batteries get too low

If you want to find out more about this PlayStation 1 portable handheld gaming unit, dubbed PS Hanami. Be sure to check out the links below.

